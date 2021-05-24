The reason why Luis Enrique has not summoned Sergio Ramos

05/24/2021

Act. At 12:47 CEST

SPORT.es

Luis Enrique Martinez made public this Monday the list of summoned of the Spanish National Team for the dispute of the Eurocup 2021 and in it the absence of Sergio Ramos surprised.

The Spanish coach mentioned him at the beginning of the press conference that he gave to explain the list of those called up and explained the reasons why he had not finally entered the list.

“It has been an easy and difficult list to do. Like all the others. It is based on our criteria. I would like to make a special mention of Sergio Ramos: he has not been able to compete in the right conditions since January. He has not trained with the group. It has not been easy, “explained the Asturian coach.

Luis Enrique also explained that he was contacted personally: “Yesterday I had a telephone conversation with him. He knows me better, he is someone who has always left his skin for the national team. I always look for the good of the team. I recommended that he be selfish and may he fight to recover well. “

When asked again about the subject, Luis Enrique explained that they had previously spoken about this option: “We spoke during the break in the match between Madrid and Sevilla. Yesterday’s conversation was normal, but I will keep it private. I have to stick to what I think is best for the national team. I have to base myself on general principles, on what both myself and my staff consider. “