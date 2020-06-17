Robert Lewandwski was close to becoming a Real Madrid player before signing for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. The striker received a juicy offer from the white team, but ultimately preferred to continue in the Bundesliga in the ranks of the German giant. The motive was revealed by his former representative, Cezary Kucharski, in statements made in Poland.

Kucharski explained that “the economic conditions of Real Madrid were better than those of Bayern. But the difference is that in the Spanish club he was not going to be a starter but a substitute for Karim Benzema. “

White scourge

Lewandowski was triumphing at Borussia Dortmund and he had made a name for himself in continental soccer after the four goals he endorsed Real Madrid the previous season in the Champions League.

Florentino Pérez tried to sign him, but the Pole did not want to be a second sword. Benzeman, the Madrid player’s favorite player, did not see his position threatened.

Strategy

Kucharski also explained the strategy followed to obtain a greater contract from Bayern. “It was all agreed but two weeks before I signed them I told the Bayern leaders that Robert was going to Madrid for a better offer. In Munich they were quite angry and I even heard some unpleasant words. But the board was so interested that they were convinced and added $ 25 million to the contract. “