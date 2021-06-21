The reason why Kylie Jenner hid her pregnancy from KUWTK production

Jenner kept the news about her baby a secret in order to prepare for motherhood in a “positive, stress-free and healthy way,” she wrote via Instagram after Stormi’s arrival.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” the makeup mogul told her fans at the time. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and transformative experience I have ever had in my entire life, and in fact I will miss it. I thank my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as possible. “

That same month, Kyle Richards told Andy Cohen that he kept the Kylie Skin creator’s pregnancy a secret because “friends just don’t do that kind of thing.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added: “Obviously, as a friend of hers, it’s a fact. Don’t talk about those things. “

During KUWTK’s reunion with Cohen, Kendall Jenner noted that her sister was “so at peace” while pregnant. Kylie agreed and said, “It was a lot for me personally. I think it was something I had to go through on my own. “