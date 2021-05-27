The reason why Klose is not yet released as first technician

05/27/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

Miroslav Klose ended his time as Hansi Flick’s assistant at Bayern in order to start working as head coach. That was the goal a few months ago, but now the reality is very different. The mythical former German striker has been diagnosed with two thromboses in one of his legs, something that prevents him from leading a normal life and, therefore, training as he would like.

“They discovered two thromboses in my leg. They prescribed medications and I immediately received special stockings that I now have to wear throughout the day. The diagnosis was a bit shocking for me and as a consequence, I have had to stop everything,” he said in an interview on ‘Kicker’.

For Klose, training goes beyond sitting on a bench. He is also about moving, being with the players and teaching them, something that the current medical situation prevents him from.

They have prescribed almost total rest. I can’t take a hit or jog, but mostly I can’t play football. I almost went crazy in training ground. Not being able to kick or demonstrate the drills to the players was cruel. I could only stand to the side. That doesn’t work, nor do I want to and cannot work as a coach like that. I realized in the days that followed that I am not going to start my coaching career in professional soccer like this. All or nothing. I am clear that now my health is the priority, “he said.