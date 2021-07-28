The reason why gray hair appears, is not only aging | Life

Thinking that gray hair appears only due to aging is a mistake: there is another reason that accelerates hair turning completely white and that you can try to avoid. This is what you should do to remove gray hair from your hair or at least delay its appearance.

It has always been thought that gray hair appears only due to aging. As you get older, it is normal for hair to lose the color that it has maintained throughout life and to turn white.

However, this is not the only factor that causes gray hair. According to a recent study by Columbia University, the loss of hair color is also due to a health-related issue: stress and anxiety.

“For decades we have tried to understand the influence of stress on the process of graying, and this is the first study to show a clear connection between psychological stress and white hair “explains study co-author Martin Picard to the BBC.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

If you want to delay the appearance of gray hair or eliminate them as much as possible, you must combat the source of stress that is causing your anxiety. A clear example is taking a good vacation: according to the researchers, the young people who participated in the study began to regain their natural hair color after 2 weeks of rest.

The study reveals that hair does not change its color when it is outside the hair follicle, but begins to regain its natural tone when it is under the skin and stress is eliminated or reduced.

Yes indeed, Picard points out that graying hair cannot be reversed in those who lost their natural color decades agoAnd that people who suffer from a disease whose symptoms accelerate the appearance of gray hair will not see an improvement just by avoiding stress. This advice will be most effective in young people with anxiety problems.

The study authors also propose other methods with which hair loss and excess gray hair can be alleviated. Maintaining a diet rich in nutrients and following healthy habits, for example practicing regular exercise, are aspects that will help you make your hair appear stronger and with its natural color. since the melanin that generates the hair color lasts longer.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.