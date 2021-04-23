The reason why Google dedicates April 23 to the letter ‘Ñ’

The tech giant Google dedicates its ‘doodle’ this Friday to the letter ‘Ñ’ and many users wonder what the reason is. On April 23 of each year, Spanish Language Day is celebrated at the United Nations to raise awareness about “the history, culture and use of Spanish as an official language”.

For this reason, Google wanted to commemorate this day with this letter of the alphabet being the only one with origin in Spain and considered one of the most important in Castilian.

When did this letter begin to be used?

But why did they choose this day at the United Nations? The reason for your choice is to commemorate the anniversary of the death of the classic writer Miguel de Cervantes. Furthermore, “the date of his death coincides with that of the most prestigious English playwright, William Shakespeare.” That is why both languages ​​share the same day.

This Friday’s ‘doodle’ has been illustrated by the artist Min, who resides in Barcelona, ​​with the aim of representing not only this letter, but “Hispanic heritage and identity,” Google highlights in a statement.

The ‘Ñ’ began to be used with the Spanish scribes of the 12th century that while copying Latin manuscripts by hand “they devised a plan to save time and parchment by shortening words with double letters,” he details. This letter it was officially incorporated into the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) in 1803. It was inserted into computer keyboards in 1993 and in 2010 the United Nations declared this day to celebrate one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world.