The reason why Georgina Rodríguez feels full of ‘gratitude’

“Gratitude”, has written the Mallorcan in the description of the images to show how lucky she feels to be able to succeed professionally and, above all, in her role as a devoted parent.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Instagram / Georgina Rodríguez)

“Please, what a beauty!” Wrote one of his most enthusiastic admirers, while Katia Aveiro, Cristiano’s older sister, has limited herself to praising her photogenic nephews, ignoring – accidentally or deliberately – the artistic and sensual photos starring his sister-in-law.