The reason why Esteban Andrada did not return to Mexico with Rayados

The Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey, made his debut in the match against Chivas this Sunday, a match that took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. After the game, the royal team returned to Mexico, except for the goalkeeper.

The reason why Andrada did not return to Mexico with the rest of his companions was because he had to arrange some immigration procedures.

The Rayados goalkeeper will join the team next Wednesday to continue preparing his official debut at Apertura 2021.

Rayados makes his debut on July 25 against the Puebla Strip at BBVA Bancomer, a match in which he will be able to count on all his reinforcements.

Andrada left good impressions in his first match with Rayados and although it was not very demanded, he did his duty and kept his door on zero.