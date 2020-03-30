There are three theories that you probably have never heard of dogs and their eagerness to urinate car tires, here we tell you what they are

We are often faced with situations that are rare to understand, such as the fact that a dog has the instinct to urinate tires of the carsHowever, everything has a reason for being.

As everyone knows, dogs They urinate various places in the house or on the streets to mark their territory and demonstrate that they are the true dominant males of their environment. But what does this have to do with cars?

A study has shown that dogs have enough intelligence to know that a car is a means of transport that reaches far places and distances, where perhaps they could not go, therefore, urinate the tires It represents a way to spread your presence to other destinations.

According to the Attraction 360 portal, there are 3 theories that define how a dog knows that a car is a territory that it must mark and that goes hand in hand with the smell of canines, where they gather any amount of information around them and the keep as memories and concepts.

1. The thousand smells theory

Tires are like a human’s shoes (one more explanation if your dog urinates your shoes), so the substance and smells of a dog’s urine when moving leaves its odor trace, so that other dogs that pass by know that this territory is already marked.

2. Theory of the relationship of the environment

Knowing how to conceptualize objects, the dog associates cars as a means of mobility or transport, and since tires are within the reach of canines, they become a habitual rite to pass, smell and leave their mark. The important thing is that they know that the car comes and goes.

3. Chemical theory

It is said that when a car is in use, the tires get hot and when parking it takes a few minutes for them to cool down. Scientists have determined that the rubber or the rubber of the tires, being 100 percent synthetic, emits a chemical substance that, when traveling through the nostrils of a dog that walks down the street, activates the frontal cortex of the brain, in charge of the urine and this triggers his desire to go to the bathroom.

Now you know, tires are a paradise for dogs that serves as a tool to extend their power beyond their usual territory.

