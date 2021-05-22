The reason why Anna Simón stopped being a collaborator of ‘El hormiguero’

The entertainment space El hormiguero, which is broadcast from Monday to Thursday on the Antena 3 television network and is presented by Pablo Motos, bases a large part of its content on the sections of your collaborators.

In 2014, the Catalan presenter Anna Simón began to collaborate with this program, specifically in a section in which she showed viewers tricks from home.

Later, the actress Marta Hazas would do a similar section. Anna Simón also had a section in El hormiguero in which she counted abandoned dog storiess. Another actor, Dani Rovira, would do a similar section later.

Anna Simón combined her role in El hormiguero with that of another program, called Zapeando, on LaSexta, where she was until 2020. But as the COPE chain collects, in 2017 Simón left the Pablo Motos show.

As El hormiguero explained at that time, the Catalan left the program because she had “professional commitments” and one “busy schedule”but left the door open upon his return.

But this return never occurred. According to COPE, Simón’s departure did not sit well with El hormiguero. According to this radio station, in 2017 the program made a special on Women’s Day with images of the collaborators, but in those images there was no Anna Simón, despite the fact that her departure was not official, which could be interpreted as a revenge against the Catalan.

Currently, Anna Simón has participated in the program No one behind the wheel at # 0.