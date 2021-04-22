The reason why Angelina Jolie has returned to acting and “abandoned” the direction

Angelina Jolie’s film career has had to turn upside down due to her divorce from Brad Pitt and the ensuing family drama that engulfs the family. Before everything exploded, the actress began to give her first brushstrokes in the world of directing and it seemed that she would continue to focus on it. But what is certain is that since 2017, when he released his third feature film, ‘They took it away: Memories of a girl from Cambodia’, Jolie has not directed. His family situation has forced him to put the brakes on his career behind the cameras, basically because it prevents him from dedicating the time that the work of the direction demands.

By contrast, Jolie, almost out of obligation, has had to dedicate herself solely to her acting career, where she has never lacked roles and which requires a little less time. This is what he confessed when he sat down with Entertainment Weekly, but made it clear that this is something provisional and that he hopes to direct again soon: “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that did not allow me to direct for a few years. . I needed to do shorter work and be more at home, so I went back to doing some acting work. That’s really the truth of all this, “he said.

Since the mediatic marriage announced, to the shock of half the world, their breakup in 2016, there have been various stages that they have had to go through, many of them with very unpleasant situations. Mainly because of the legal dispute between the two interpreters to get custody of all their children. Gone are the years when they tried to carry everything in the most amicable way possible, and the last episode has been that of the allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt. In March, Jolie presented evidence in court that allegedly shows the actor’s mistreatment of her and her children.

Latest and Upcoming Jolie Jobs

During these last years of legal troubles and accusations from both sides, Angelina Jolie has remained immersed in her acting career with a wide variety of projects. We saw her in 2019 starring in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’, the sequel to the Disney film that premiered in 2014, and last year he came out in another fantastic film, ‘Once Upon a Time’, with less success.

In addition, ahead of her has another handful of ambitious titles that will hit theaters soon, such as Taylor Sheridan’s film ‘Those Who Wish My Death’, where she plays a firefighter who tries to save a child from murderers. He will also debut within the MCU in Chloé Zhao’s film ‘Eternals’, whose premiere is set for November of this year..