The reason why Ana Rosa Quintana has suddenly disappeared from her program

The viewers of El Programa de Ana Rosa were surprised last Thursday with the sudden absence of the presenter, Ana Rosa Quintana, in the middle of the morning, without offering any kind of explanations and just before the gathering on matters of the heart. This Friday, the journalist also did not appear on her program, which has worried the audience.

However, the reason for his disappearance was none other than a getaway to enjoy a few days of vacation. As reported by FormulaTV, the presenter wanted to take advantage of the first weekend without a state of alarm or perimeter closures to take a few days off.

Those in charge of replacing Ana Rosa Quintana during her absence have been journalists Ana Terradillos, Patricia Pardo and Joaquín Prat, usual substitutes for the presenter.

On Thursday, Quintana’s march in the middle of the program aroused the suspicions of viewers when it coincided just before entering to comment on the testimony that Rocío Carrasco had given in the episode aired the night before.

As Ana Rosa herself confessed just a few days ago, is not following the documentary series and it only has the information provided by the summaries shown in its program to comment on the docuseries.

The fact that so far he has commented on the documentary without having seen it has earned him criticism on social networks, and even the journalist and teacher Ana Bernal-Triviño, an expert in communication of gender violence, launched a strong message during the broadcast of episode 10 of the documentary series that many have interpreted Ana Rosa Quintana as a dart: “You cannot comment without seeing the documentary, this is the first of journalism, and you cannot give your opinion without reading the psychotechnical reports. We are polluting the debate, “he said.