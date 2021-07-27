The reason why Allegri rejected Madrid

Photo of Allegri’s presentation as a Juventus coach. JUVENTUS

Massimiliano Allegri, the new coach of Juventus Turin, acknowledged on Tuesday that he said twice no to Real Madrid, the last of which a few months ago, and also thanked the Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, “for the opportunity” that he gave him. offered.

“It was a gesture of love for a club that gave me a lot and that I enjoy training.“added the Tuscan coach.

Allegri was without a team in the last two seasons and was among Real Madrid’s targets, before the Madrid club ended up betting on the return of Carlo Ancelotti.

He was reunited with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he already trained in the 2018-2019 academic year in his previous Juventine stage and with which he has for the next season.

“Ronaldo is a great champion, an extraordinary player and very intelligent. I spoke with Cristiano, I told him that this year is important, that I am happy to see him and that he has more responsibility compared to three years ago, “he said.

“He has more responsibility, in addition to scoring goals, I hope he has responsibility, he returned with great athletic conditionThen during the year there will be a management, “he added.

He assured that he will already think about what position to align him in during the next season, which will also be the last one foreseen by the CR7 contract.

“Cristiano shoots well from afar, Paulo from closer. Then we will see if a right-handed player who shoots well arrives,” he said, a statement that some interpreted as a reference to the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, formerly of Juventus and now in Barcelona. Of course, Allegri did not make any explicit reference to the transfer market.

