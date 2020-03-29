Weeks after his much commented separation from Mauricio Ochmann, and after a few days of absence on social networks, the actress Aislinn Derbez reappeared on Instagram with some bikini photos.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter He shared in his most recent post three images in which he showed off his figure with a bikini with animal print.

Two of the photographs showed Aislinn’s face, smiling, closely, while in the other image the actress showed her slender figure at a wider angle, since her abdomen, her bikini bottom and her thighs could be seen. In all of them she wore her wet hair as well as her body.

In the images, Aislinn posed with some bars of hygiene products in her hands and the actress spoke to her followers about her company that creates shampoo, natural and sustainable cream and conditioner.

He informed his followers that since this weekend his products can already be found in Amazon Mexico.

The actress explained that she created her company, together with Marianna Burelli, less than a year ago and has obtained a very good response.

“We were dying to find 100% natural, sustainable shampoo, conditioner and cream stick. and that they DO work and that is how we decided to create AMAI, ”he wrote in his Instagram post that has already received more than 400,000“ likes ”and more than a thousand comments.

Remember that they are 100% free of sulfates, parabens, synthetics, palm oil, silicone, chemical fragrances and plastic, “added Aislinn in the post.

For several days the actress had not published new posts on the social network. His previous post showed the actress holding her daughter in her arms Kailani.

According to Derbez, the photograph was taken by Mauricio Ochmann, the girl’s father and whom Aislinn married in 2016.

The couple, however, gave something to talk about a few weeks ago when they announced that they decided to take a different course in their relationship.

“Indeed, something very important is happening, something that we have been solving for several months. Making the decision to modify dynamics from the deep requires a lot of courage, especially when there is such an immense love between us. The most common is to stretch the rope until it breaks. And when that happens, things become irreparable, ”they explained in a statement.

They commented that before the changes in their dynamics they decided “strengthen the friendship relationship and stop the couple relationship. Retake individuality to investigate what is happening, give space to heal, rebuild, transform … We know that it is an unusual situation for a society with such square views and unfortunately we live in an environment in which this is not even understood or respected and is interpreted in the grossest and most mistaken ways. We need time, space and above all, MUCH respect on your part to be able to find out little by little and privately what follows ”.

A short time later Aislinn announced that she would take a break from her social networks, but she reappeared to respond to her birthday greetings, including Ochmann’s.

“Happy B-day to this great woman and loving mother. Make it an amazing year @aislinnderbez Full of cute things. Kai and I celebrate and honor your life, happy birthday !! “, wrote the actor on March 18.

The actor showed his affection for who his wife was for some years, although the word did not appear in his message “love”.

Aislinn and Mauricio met in 2014 while filming the movie To bad. Shortly after they began a romance and on May 28, 2016 they married in Tepoztlán. In 2018 they received their daughter Kailani, but last year versions of a possible estrangement between them began to circulate.