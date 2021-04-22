The reason Robert de Niro is going bankrupt

In a virtual hearing that took place this Tuesday, the actor’s lawyer asked the court to dismiss the couple’s prenuptial agreement, since they are asking for a million dollars annually, according to said treaty, which was signed in 2004 when Robert and Grace decided to give themselves another chance.

Robert de Niro and Grace Hightower. (Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images.)

The couple had a first marriage in 1997 and their first estrangement occurred in 1999, years later both decided to try again, but not before stipulating a series of rules that had to be met in the event of a new separation, which is now leading to bankrupt the actor, in the words of his lawyer.

“Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his trade, he shouldn’t be forced to work at this prodigious rate because he has to. When does that end? When will he have a chance to maybe not take on all the projects that come his way? “He said.