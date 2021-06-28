The reason Liam Neeson didn’t agree to be James Bond

The reason why Liam Neeson became James Bond always raised many doubts. Finally the actor revealed the reason.

Liam Neeson is a great reference in the action genre. After starring in well-known films, his fans always questioned the fact that he has never starred in the James Bond franchise. But, in a recent interview, the actor revealed the reasons why he rejected the proposal to become Agent 007.

Liam Neeson was recently a guest on James Corden’s The Late Show. There he talked about his latest movie, The Ice Road, which involves him with Netflix. During the interview, the actor talked about No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s latest film as the famous agent. Quickly, the driver joked that Liam Neeson had to put on the suit and that was how the interpreter remembered that he had the opportunity but decided to reject it.

Why wasn’t it James Bond?

Liam Neeson recalled that in 1993, after being part of Schindler’s List, the famous Steven Spielberg film, he began to receive the proposal to become Agent 007. This was before Pierce Brosnan took on the role and debuted in 1995 with “GoldenEye”.

“They reached out, I think it was a couple of calls from Barbara Broccoli, who is now the lead producer on the Bond movies. This was after I had made Schindler’s List, which was 26 years ago. I know they were looking at various actors and I was apparently among them, ”revealed Liam Neeson. When he was contacted again, he was filming A Girl Named Nell with Jodie Foster and Natasha Richardson, his future wife. The team behind James Bond were waiting for a final answer, and that’s when something important got in the way of the decision.

“My beloved late wife told me – we were filming a movie together in South Carolina – ‘Darling, if you are offered the James Bond role and you are going to accept it, you are not going to marry me,'” the actor recalled. Liam Neeson preferred to continue his relationship with Natasha, with whom he later married and started a family. Sadly, the actress passed away on March 18, 2009.