The reason Kendall Jenner’s boyfriends aren’t showing up on KUWTK

The model managed to achieve this delicate balance by establishing a series of very strict rules that affect, for example, her romantic partners: for example, although she recently celebrated her first year of girlfriend with the basketball player Devin Booker, he is not expected to appear on camera or for her to mention this anniversary.

Kendall Jenner doesn’t feature Devin Booker on reality TV. (Instagram.)

“Kendall has always had a rule: It seemed to him that he had to be with someone for at least a year before letting him be part of the program, because he does not always know what the intentions of the people are,” he explained Farnaz Farjam, one of the executive producers of the popular reality show that will come to an end this year.

The younger sister of Kendall, Kylie jenner, has been losing prominence in the program in recent years by choice and, although her romance with her ex-boyfriend Tyga it was part of the plot of the series, Travis scott, dad of Stormi, his only daughter, has never wanted to take that step.