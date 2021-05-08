The reason Kendall Jenner has been to the hospital multiple times

The also television star assured at the time that she was preparing to premiere a documentary series of four episodes, in collaboration with Vogue magazine, precisely to publicize her experience and, hopefully, help other people who suffer the same as her and who They need references to deal with the situation.

On her debut show, the sister of Kim kardashian has directly revealed that her anxiety problems, also linked to her hypochondria, have led her to be rushed to the hospital on more than one occasion.

“There have been times when I have had to go to the hospital urgently because I thought my heart was failing, I couldn’t breathe and I needed someone to help me.

“At other times I felt directly that I was dying,” he explained at one point in the conversation that, in this regard, he has with the renowned clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, in which he has also dealt with the specific impact that, for his condition, arises from the current health crisis of the coronavirus.