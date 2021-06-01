the reason I remember your son on the second anniversary of his death

Two years have passed since the tragic death of Joseph Antonio Kings. Emotional day for sevillistas, madridistas and gunners, among others. The Utrera lost his life in a traffic accident on June 1, 2019, today two years later the world of football remembers him for his milestones on the pitch. Among all the displays of affection that today haunt the networks around the left-hander, the one of Joseph Kings, the eldest son of the footballer, who has followed in his father’s footsteps.

Jose Reyes, which is currently part of the quarry of the Real Madrid where he is taking giant steps in his evolution and is attracting the attention of technicians and colleagues, he used social networks to remember his father’s memory on a very emotional day for his entire family. On this second anniversary, he shared a couple of photos on his Instagram where he made reference to his father.

«You are proud of me and I am proud of you. You got my name tattooed on your skin. I miss you dad », were the words of Reyes’ eldest son in his social networks that served as captions for the four images in which the former Sevilla or Real Madrid footballer wore a tattoo on his left arm with the name of his son and the date of birth: 10-15-2007. In fact, the tattoo was very symbolic in each celebration of the Reyes goal, who resorted to him to kiss him every time the ball touched the bottom of the net, in a clear dedication to his first offspring.

It was not the only wink of the Joseph Kings, who also shared another couple of images about the phrase “always with me dad”, in which he enjoyed his new bicycle wearing his father’s elastic during the season he played in the Real Madrid, with 19 on his back, in a year that the team won LaLiga with his goals. In memory, a great goal for Mallorca with a distant thread in the last league match, which meant their double and the championship title for the whites.

Jose Reyes he follows in his father’s footsteps in football and is part of a great generation of La Fábrica. He joined Real Madrid shortly after his father passed away and continues to grow as a footballer. This season already concluded, the league champion has come out with the Infantil A who trains Alvaro Arbeloa, with whom you have created a nice bond.

“Training you has been one of the things that has made me most excited. I hope it is not the last time and we can meet again, but yes, without abandoning me the next time, “he wrote Alvaro Arbeloa in his social networks in reference to the eldest son of his former partner Kings and his new status as a freshman cadet. Joseph Kings He also dedicated a few words to him: Thank you very much for everything you have taught me this year, for all your advice and above all for your trust, mister. I will continue working and enjoying football as you do, see you soon ».