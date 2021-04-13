The reason for the heated debate on lithium in Mexico

Lithium ore lepidolite, sample from Haapaluoma lithium pegmatite quarry, Finland. (Photo: iStock)

Not only does the idea that lithium will be the white gold or oil of the future flutters in the environment, but Mexico also has the potential to generate great fortunes through the exploitation of this mineral. Is it really so?

The debate formally began on November 11, 2020 when the Senator for Morena, Alejandro Armenta Wed, president of the Finance and Public Credit Commission, released a proposal to reform article 27 of the Constitution, to nationalize lithium.

The senator maintains that lithium is the “white gold”, given its increasing use in the manufacture of batteries, so it should be considered a strategic good for the federation, as well as oil.

This legislator has said that “the world will move with lithium in the next few years.” So for this reason, the country’s energy sovereignty would depend on nationalizing lithium, following the scheme of decades when President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río did it with oil.

About, Tec Review He interviewed five specialists who agree that it is better to clarify Senator Armenta’s proposal, for the good of Mexico.

Lithium in Mexico: neither white gold nor oil of the future

In accordance with Sergio Almazan, President of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico (AIMMGM), Lithium should not be considered either as white gold or as the oil of the future, since this mineral is far from having the global importance of those natural resources.

It is true that lithium has recently aroused a lot of interest, especially for its use in electric car batteries, but this does not mean that the world mining industry has suddenly turned its entire strategy into lithium, at least this is evidenced by the figures .

“Last year the world lithium production was 60,000 tons. The demand, it is true, has been growing in recent years almost 20% per year and it is expected that in 2025 it will reach a production of 800,000 tons. However, this is still very far from, for example, the world demand of 25 million tons of copper per year ”, says Almazán, who adds that although it is true that lithium is widely used in gadgets and electric cars, it The same can also be said of copper.

Also, in the national debate, there is a semantic confusion especially when it is said that lithium is the oil of the future, according to Armando Ernesto Alatorre Campos, President of the College of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico (CIMMGM).

“It is a misunderstood or misapplied concept. When it is called oil of the future, you might think that it generates energy, but lithium does not. The main use of lithium is the manufacture of batteries for electric cars, but these do not generate energy, but rather save energy that is generated in many possible ways ”, explains Alatorre Campos.

The increasing increase in global demand for lithium makes it valuable to nations that have mineral reserves of this resource, in particular because to date there is little investment in the infrastructure necessary to take advantage of it. Hence, it is now seen as a new business niche.

Supply chains are cut short by current low investment in the sector in the face of increasing demand for lithium as the world shifts away from dependence on oil.

In this sense, the World Bank estimates an increase of around 450% by 2050 in the demand for materials such as lithium, conducive to the transition to a future in which oil is no longer the energy resource par excellence.

For the above, Blas Luis Pérez Henríquez, director of the Global Initiative for Innovation in Energy, Water and Infrastructure at Stanford University, considers that comparing lithium with the wealth that the simple and simple exploitation of crude oil brought to the oil-producing countries of the past is somewhat inaccurate.

“Because the important thing is to be able to produce quality lithium on a large scale for batteries and other high value-added products that the global economy demands, and this requires investment, innovation and the development of skills and specialized knowledge,” he clarifies.

It may interest you: What is glyphosate? Why was its removal ordered?

A very expensive bet

Mexico is considered one of the 10 most important countries in mining worldwide, year after year it places between 15 and 18 metals in the first 10 places of production. Gold, silver, bromine, zinc, copper, molybdenum, and fluorite are on the list.

So turning your attention to lithium alone means losing focus on this issue entirely.

“Is the future of mining in Mexico in lithium? It is not like this. The future of national mining lies in supporting all the research that is required in all the metals that the country has, ”says the president of the AIMMGM.

It is key to mention that the main lithium producers are Australia Y chili. The lithium reserves of both countries concentrate 80% of the reserves worldwide. In addition, there are three different types of deposits of this mineral in the world: in sediments, in brine and in rocks. In the country of Oceania lithium is found in rocks, while in the South American nation this mineral is in brine.

So far, the planet has not developed the exploitation of lithium sediments, a type of deposit that in Bacadehuachi, Sonora, is more likely to generate wealth in the country, although the profitable method to do so has not yet been invented.

“In order to the Sonora deposit already exists the metallurgical extraction procedure, but it is not yet economically viable. As they say: broth is more expensive than meatballs, “he says. Sergio Alan Moreno Zazueta, researcher at the Department of Civil Engineering and Mines, University of Sonora.

Bacanora Lithium It is the British private company that has already built a pilot plant and some infrastructure to extract lithium from Bacadehuachi. It would become the first mining company in the world to extract lithium from sediment.

“In the mining process there is the construction stage, the start-up stage and then comes the operation stage with the production of the first metal block alone, in this case lithium. This company says that it will reach the production stage at the end of 2022 ”, Moreno Zazueta says.

This academic believes that the alleged nationalization of lithium, similar to what was done by General Cárdenas with the so-called black gold, would not be honey on flakes, since it could provoke a long process of legal complaints by Bacanora Lithium.

“There was another legal framework during the oil expropriation of 1938, they were other times, but now a good settlement would be worth more than a good lawsuit, because a good lawsuit in this matter of lithium can take 30 years ”.

Senator Alejandro Armenta (@armentaconmigo), assured that lithium will be essential for the development of our country, so its nationalization is important to guarantee Mexico’s energy sovereignty. https://t.co/XYLOe1sAOW – Senators Morena (@MorenaSenadores) December 12, 2020

A different option to nationalization

For an intelligent exploitation of lithium, not only the extraction of the material is required, but also a significant investment in infrastructure, science, technological development and innovation, as well as the know-how and specialized human resources to maximize its use. In the current circumstances of the country, it is difficult for this to be fully achieved through the nationalization of this mineral.

In this regard, Pérez Henríquez believes the following: “Mexico would benefit more if instead of only seeking income from this commodity it invests in innovation and development, as direct competitors such as China do in world trade. For this reason, in the United States, universities, national laboratories and industry work in coordination to achieve global leadership in these technologies ”.

In addition, by integrating into the economy’s value chains, starting in North America with the T-MEC and finally in other markets such as Latin America, Mexico could make better use of this resource, according to Pérez.

According to this director, the governments of developing countries (such as Mexico) are limited in terms of resources available to make this type of investment and develop the value chain based on lithium.

“Finally, the use of natural resources is a sovereign decision of each country, and in democratic countries the electoral political cycles determine the direction of national public policy. For investment to flow and take root, credible long-term institutional commitments are required, ”says Pérez.

On the other hand, he says that the government of Mexico would rather focus on fully complying with the labor and safety rights of miners, in addition to facilitating economic development opportunities that benefit the country from private investments in exploitation. of lithium.

“This is something that foreign and national private investment can generate. In the end, all these companies pay royalties and taxes for the exploitation of this resource ”, he concludes.

It may interest you: Cannabusiness: the Mexican green mine

Huge mining potential, still unexplored

70% of the national territory has a very good chance of containing mineral deposits as important as those that have been discovered to date. This after more than 500 years of mining history in the soil and subsoil of the place that was first the Viceroyalty of New Spain and later became Mexico.

“Only between 25 and 30 percent of that 70% has been studied sufficiently or in depth, which indicates that we still have great possibilities of finding new deposits and continuing to develop our mining,” says the president of the AIMMGM.

While specifically regarding lithium, this leader of mining engineers specifies that in the country deposits of this metal have been detected in 11 locations, such as sediments; in 24 locations, as brine; and in 22 localities, like rocks.

They are located in Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Oaxaca, but so far there are only proven possibilities of exploitation in the entity whose capital is Hermosillo.

The way of recycling

The idea of ​​exploitation of lithium deposits, although central, does not exhaust the debate on the subject. It is also necessary to mention the proposal to recycle this metal present in the batteries thrown away.

This is what the work of the team coordinated by Jorge Iván Aldana González, professor and researcher in the Materials Engineering Area of ​​the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), Azcapotzalco Unit.

“Currently I have a master’s student and three undergraduate students doing theses on lithium recovery from spent lithium-ion batteries. This could be an alternative, because the recycling of metals also gives a high added value ”.

Although the results obtained by Aldana González do not yet transcend the academic field, he hopes that they will soon grow to the point that they can be implemented at industrial levels.

It is surprising that lithium has taken on so much prominence, after millennia had passed without pain or glory in the world, since gold, silver and copper monopolized the spotlight. But now, amid heated debates, it is the stellar turn for the third element in the periodic table that, hopefully, is for the good of humanity.