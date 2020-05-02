Johny Hendricks misses weight for his UFC Fight Night 112 fight (photo by: Esther Lin / mmafighting.com)

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has explained how USADA played a role in his early retirement from MMA.

Johny Hendricks never failed a USADA test or took drugs to improve career performance. But it does say that USADA played a big factor in why it retired in 2018.

Hendricks earned the welterweight title by beating Robbie Lawler at UFC 171. At his peak, “Big Rig” was one of the best 170-pound fighters of all times. However, once USADA entered the UFC, its performances seriously decreased. Hendricks ended his MMA career 2-5 and lost weight three times.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Hendricks insisted he was a clean athlete, but said USADA rules meant that he was unable to properly recover from his weight cuts and triggered his early retirement from the sport.

Part of the reason he struggled was his diet, as he said he was drinking too much beer and eating fast food instead of getting the right nutrients in his body.

Hendricks also said that the fact that people accused him of cheating his entire career has personally hurt him, since it is someone who does not cheat.

“You know what, I’ll be honest with you, I had 26 random tests from USADA and I passed them all. Every time USADA came in, did my body ever change? What hurt me the most was that I always thought that If you couldn’t live life to the fullest, what was the point? I like to drink beer and eat fast food. But I train just as hard, and if I can’t eat or drink, I’ll retire. If I couldn’t enjoy my life and do things with my family, then I won’t “

Although he says he never took steroids, the reason his performance changed so much was because USADA banned IVs. Said that made his weight cuts more difficult and that he could never fully recover from them, that left Hendricks unable to live the life he wanted, forcing him to retire.

Johny Hendricks has not fought again since 2018 and his last fight in the UFC was in 2017. But he admitted that he is eager to return to the octagon. But, he says he would need the UFC to add a 175-pound division to do it.