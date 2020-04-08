All denominations respond to a reason

Goddesses, Latin, descriptive names … there is everything

Do you know why current Toyota models have the name they have? There are some ingenious, classic or even derived from Latin.

Have you ever wondered why car names are they what are they They may sometimes seem arbitrary, but they are not. Each and every one of them come from somewhere. In the case of ToyotaFor example, Aygo is the transcription of ‘I go’ in English, ‘I go’, an expression that seeks to evoke the concepts of mobility and freedom.

Next on the ladder is the Toyota Yaris, which comes from Charis, the goddess of elegance in Greek mythology. The change from ‘Ch’ to ‘y’ has to do with the first syllable being pronounced ‘ya’, which refers to the German ‘ha’ and its positive perception. The Corolla, for its part, refers to the internal part of a flower and its attractiveness.

The Toyota Prius, which was the first hybrid of the brand, it owes its name to Latin. This word refers to the priority, since it is the electronics that decides which motor should act, whether the thermal, the electric or both. In addition there is the Toyota Camry, which derives from the Japanese ‘kanmuri’, whose meaning is crown.

The first of SUV The Japanese brand is Toyota C-HR, a fully descriptive name that refers to Compact High Rider or Coupé High Rider. What about if He C-HR it is compact, coupe and raised. Above is the Toyota Rav4, which means Recreational Active Vehicle 4, or what is the same, active recreational vehicle with four driving wheels.

As for the sports of Toyota, the GT86 winks at two models from the past, the 2000GT and the AE86, the latter a version of the Corolla of the 80s. The Supra, meanwhile, seeks to recover the spirit of the original model’s sports car.

Toyota Land Cruiser evokes its spirit all terrain, since the translation of the name is ‘land cruise’, while the Hilux gets its name from the English combination ‘Hi-Luxury’. This same language originates the baptism of Proace, ‘Pro’ for professional and ‘Ace’ for expert.

