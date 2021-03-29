The reason everyone loves Michael Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance”

Michael Jordan’s secrets with the Bulls 0:43

(CNN) – It is one of the most anticipated sports documentaries and sports fans certainly were not disappointed. Michael Jordan tells among other anecdotes, the moment when he had to separate from a team where drug use predominated.

The first two episodes of ESPN’s 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance,” which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 1997-98, premiered in the United States on Sunday, April 19, during the 97th season. -98, “NBA Entertainment” cameras were allowed unprecedented access to record what was the last team Jordan won a championship with.

The result, never before seen images and interviews with players and coaches now available for the enjoyment of fans.

The first two episodes covered the rise of the Bulls dynasty with Jordan and the relationship between the team and its leaders.

The long list of interviewees included two former US presidents: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Obama, who has spent much of his life in Chicago and was a great supporter of the Bulls, recalled that he could not buy tickets to see the team, even with all the excitement that Jordan’s arrival represented.

“When Michael (Jordan) first came to town, he didn’t have the money to buy tickets to a Bulls game, even the discount ones … he was pretty broke,” Obama said.

When he was featured on the show, the title of the 44th president of the United States described him as a former Chicago resident, much to the delight of social media.

One user called it “an understatement,” while another called it “the best title ever.”

Reactions and waiting for more

Ex-players and current players, added to the fans of the NBA, were trapped by the first two episodes of the series.

Anybody else just sitting on the couch trynna figure out how to go on with your night 😂😂😂 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020

But they will have to wait until next Sunday to see the third and fourth episodes.

Current Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine said he “could have seen all 10 episodes right now,” while three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, who was born in Chicago, said if he “had 3 wishes in life , I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance. “

The first two episodes garnered rave reviews from all corners of the sports world, including United States men’s teammate, Jordan’s Olympic gold medalist, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.

Michael Jordan’s “” The Last Dance “was fantastic and I loved the two hours! Young people who could never see Michael play now understand why he is the GOAT (greatest of all time) in basketball! “