         The reason elephants and other animals get drunk so easily is discovered

Birds, elephants and monkeys have been observed tracking the soil in an effort to find fruits and berries: after a natural fermentation process, start to produce alcohol, which they seem to like.

Some mammals, such as elephants, rhinos, or armadillos, in fact, get drunk fairly easily. A new study seems to clarify the reason: the ADH7 gene has lost its function in them and does not metabolize alcohol well.

Metabolization of alcohol

We already knew that animals like to get drunk (and also to masturbate), but not the reason that it was so easy for them to do it in some cases.

The secret seems to lie in 10 independent alterations of the ADH7 gene during the history of mammalian evolution. Inheriting that dysfunctional gene could make it harder for your bodies to break down ethanol, the molecular anthropologist explains. Mareike Janiak, from the University of Calgary in Canada, and leader of the study cited.

This genetic alteration could allow ethanol to accumulate more easily in the blood stream of these animals.

This low tolerance for alcohol, in fact, forces us to revisit the idea that elephants, for example, enjoy getting drunk: if they have low alcohol tolerance, this does not allow to eat too much fallen and fermented fruit, which is a nuisance when hungry.

By contrast, humans and non-human African primates suffer from the reverse situation: a mutation that causes their ADH7 40 times more efficient at processing ethanol than a typical mammalian version.

Thus, finding this genetic alteration in the African elephant raises at least questions about the old myths about these animals’ addiction to drunkenness. Perhaps the huge liver of elephants would play some relevant role in alcohol detoxification. Be that as it may, it will be necessary to continue investigating the drunk animals in order to get to the bottom of the matter.

