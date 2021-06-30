The reason Anthony Davis won’t change his number with the Lakers

In this article we will be looking at the reason why Anthony Davis did not want to change number in his jacket in the team of the Angels lakers on the NBA.

Anthony Davis has a good goal for the same. This is specifically what kept Davis from changing the number next season in the NBA.

Davis, which uses no. 3, days ago he was expected to wear number 23 again after LeBron James ditched him for his old no. 6.

“The plan is not to have. 3 hanging from the rafters ”.

If you’re a fan of Purple & Gold, that should excite you. Davis, who got the number. 23 when he was at the New Orleans Pelicans, he simply indicated which way to stay with the Lakers for an amount that does not have time and help the team win more championships. Keep putting the no. 3, which you wore during high school, could be a subtle superstition on your part.