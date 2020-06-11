Realme premiered the year announcing its new Realme X50, a 5G model with high-end features at a mid-range price. Just a month and a half later, the company announced an improved version, the Realme X50 Pro, which became its new flagship for the international market. But that X50 family kept growing and soon it welcomed two more terminals: the Realme X50m and the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition.

Now, everything indicates that soon another model will see the light, the Realme X50t 5G, which already appears in the Google Play Console, which allows us to know some of its most important features, such as the processor, RAM and screen resolution. In addition, there is already a leak on the other features that points to a version of the aforementioned Realme X50m.

5G connectivity and 6 GB of RAM inside

Realme X50m

According to the listing of the Google Play Console, the Realme X50t 5G will carry the Snapdragon 765 chipset inside it together with the Adreno 620 GPU. This will be combined with 6 GB of RAM, although it is not ruled out that there are finally more variants. In addition, this new Realme model will include a screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) And, unsurprisingly by now, it will run on Android 10.

A previous leak through the Weibo social network, however, spoke of the Snapdragon 765G processor, in addition to an LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an elongated perforation to house the double front camera.

It also ensured that it will have a 30W fast charge and a Quad rear camera with 48 megapixel main sensor, all in a 9.3 mm thick body and 202 g weight. All these features are very similar to what we have seen in the X50 and, especially, in the X50m (both with 5G connectivity), so we will have to wait for its presentation to confirm if it is finally the reduced version of the X50 that reaches the international market.

