The realme X50 Pro 5G now with € 200 discount at Amazon, one of the best gaming mobiles on the market | Technology

If you think that your current mobile phone is not capable of perfectly moving the latest game releases on the market, or you consider that its graphic processor is not powerful enough, Maybe you are more interested in trying a gaming mobile that can complement your current mobile perfectly.

The bad thing about gaming mobiles is that they are more expensive than usual, because they offer a state-of-the-art processor and also enough RAM to be able to carry out these procedures required for the latest game launches. And one of the best options in the gaming scene is the realme X50 Pro, and best of all, you won’t have to spend a lot of money.

Now you can buy the realme X50 Pro for only € 399 on Amazon, a product that has a € 200 discount compared to its previously marked price, and best of all, you can receive it in just a few days in the comfort of your home.

A premium high-end mobile with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, six cameras with up to 64 MP, 5G connection and 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge. Spectacular!

This realme X50 Pro at € 399 has a 33% discount, and the mobile of the offer is the one that includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, more than enough to move the latest titles on the market.

We are facing a device with a 6.4-inch panel at 2400 × 1080 px resolution, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz thus offering the lowest possible latency in titles.

Inside it carries the processor Snapdragon 865 powered by Adreno 650 graphics processor, and the aforementioned 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But it also stands out for including a rear vertical four camera setup in the form of a 64MP main camera, 12MP telephoto, 8MP ultra wide and 2MP ultra macro lens. On the front it has a 32 Mpx primary sensor and an 8 Mpx ultra wide angle. As you can see, a very complete section.

