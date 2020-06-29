Realme X50 5G

The Chinese technology brand Realme has announced that on July 8 it will officially present its X50 5G smartphone in Spain, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, as reported by the company in a statement. His presentation will be made on July 8 at 10 am in an online event through the brand’s official website.

The device features a 6.57-inch screen, with a 90.48 percent ratio and a refresh rate of 120 hertz (Hz). It also includes a 4,200 mAh battery, which supports a fast charge of 30W VOOC 4.0 and which is fully charged in 60 minutes.

When it comes to the camera, it incorporates a design with a dual perforated front camera on the screen and a quad rear camera with a 64 megapixel (MP) main lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with up to five magnifications of optical zoom and twenty of hybrid zoom. , a 119-degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP ultra-macro lens. The X50 5G supports real-time blur or bokeh videos, wide-angle and 960 frames per second (fps) slow motion videos.

The device also incorporates NFC, dual superlinear speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res, and dual-frequency GPS for a faster and more accurate position.

The Realme X50 5G has been available in China since January 7 in two colors: Glacier Silver and Polar Blue and in three configuration models: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal capacity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory and 12 of RAM and 256GB capacity.

Furthermore, the company has stated that it is developing a complete 5G + AIoT strategy and that it will launch at least two 5G products every semester as part of its global strategy.

