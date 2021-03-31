the realme X50 5G continues to fall in price and is close to 200 euros

You can buy this 5G smartphone for less than you expect thanks to one of the AliExpress offers.

The realme X50 5G can be yours for just over 200 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. Get a whole 5G smartphone, arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon 20ALICUMPLE11 to get the best price, you will enjoy a fast and free shipping from Spain.

Buy on AliExpress: realme X50 5G

Everything you earn with the realme mobile

The realme smartphone incorporates a 6.57-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. At its core, one of the best mid-range processors, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Chinese device also has 4 cameras on its rear and a battery that reaches 4,200 mAh next to a powerful 30W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.57 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charge Side fingerprint reader, USB-C Buy on AliExpress: realme X50 5G

