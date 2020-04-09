         The Realme X3 SuperZoom appears in a benchmark as an apparent competitor to the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Manufacturers do not stop renewing their catalogs, and it seems that Realme has at least one more model in the oven, one that should not take long to reach the market because the first performance test of it has already been leaked. Geekbench has been in charge of bringing to light this possible Realme X3 SuperZoom at full power.

The model responds for now to the name of Realme RMX2086, although it is already related in leaks with the Realme X3 SuperZoom that we mentioned before, and Geekbench shows us a little of its interior. Among other things, the most powerful Android processor of the moment coupled with a good amount of RAM. And there are previous leaks talking about the cameras.

The Snapdragon 865, always present

The first thing we see in the leaked benchmark of this Realme X3 SuperZoom is that it would have the Snapdragon 865 in command of operations. This would mean that we would also have the power of its Adreno 650 graphics but also that this Realme SuperZoom would come with 5G in the connectivity section, in addition to WiFi 6 and other added advantages, such as fast charging.

The model in question has been tested, and filtered, with 12GB of RAM on board. We do not know if this will be their only version or simply the most powerful of them, but of course the filtration exudes power. Especially if we combine it with what we thought we knew before this phone and the reason for his surname.

Processor and full RAM, and 108 megapixels for the rear camera

If we pay attention to previous leaks, this Realme X3 SuperZoom should reach the market carrying a main 108 megapixel camera sensor, a Samsung Nonacell that would merge its pixels into blocks of nine to deliver 12-megapixel photos in as much light as possible.

This sensor would carry different accessories, such as additional cameras, and one of them should take the optical zoom at various distance increases. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, remember, had a lens for both three-magnification optical zoom and macro photography. This zoom could be brought to 30x using hybrid software zoom. We do not know yet when the Realme X3 SuperZoom will arrive on the market but it could be very soon, and come accompanied by a Realme X3.

