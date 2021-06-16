The realme GT 5G has just been introduced with this launch offer

The new “flagship killer” of the firm, the realme GT 5G, drops to 423 euros on AliExpress with an exclusive coupon.

realme has just presented its new flagship killer, the realme GT 5G, a beast that can already be yours for a price lower than its launch. That’s right, with the coupon GT4PREMIERE on AliExpress You can buy the realme GT 5G for 422 euros, an offer if we take into account that its original price is 449 euros and that it just went on the market a few minutes ago.

This realme GT 5G is a phone with capital letters, with a large AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that can with everything. Of course, it comes with Android 11 and a 4,500 mAh battery that charges in half an hour thanks to the 65W fast charge. This is just one of the offers of the day, you can know the rest quickly if you subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram. Let’s learn more about this realme GT 5G on sale, which has a lot of fabric to cut.

Buy the cheapest realme GT 5G

There are many specifications that stand out in this new realme GT 5G, called to be one of the smartphones. Some of them are on your screen, with technology Super AMOLED, size of 6.43 inch, resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. It seems that this screen has everything to look great. The performance of the phone promises to be outstanding, as it comes with all the power of the processor Snapdragon 888, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its operating system, you know, is Android 11 under the realme UI 2.1 customization layer.

realme has opted for a triple rear camera: 64 MP main, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro. Another reason for purchasing the terminal is its autonomy, with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge to fully load it in half an hour, a spectacular fact. Of course, as we see in its surname, the realme GT has 5G, plus WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and jack to connect your wired headphones.

6.43-inch AMOLED screen, FHD +, 120 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Triple rear camera 4,500 mAh battery, 65W

You know, if you liked the new realme terminal, you can buy it on AliExpress for 422 euros using the coupon GT4PREMIERE. In addition, the company has announced that it will be possible to buy it for 369 euros from June 21 to June 25 on AliExpress, but on a limited basis. The official page of realme, realme.com, will also lower the price of the realme GT 5G to 399 euros during June 21 and 22, coinciding with Prime Day.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Realme

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join