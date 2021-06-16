The realme GT 5G arrives in Spain: official price and availability

The new realme GT 5G is the most powerful realme mobile for 2021, and it is already available in Spain.

One of the most anticipated high-end mobiles of 2021 has finally landed in Spain. The realme GT 5G has been launched by the company several months after its first announcement, with the aim of making it the new benchmark of the low-priced high-end of the Spanish market.

And is that the realme GT 5G provides some state-of-the-art specifications among which are a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120-hertz display, all this at a much lower price that of other rivals with similar characteristics.

realme GT 5G, all the information

realme GT 5G Specifications Dimensions 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

186 grams Display 6.43-inch Super AMOLED

120 Hz

100% DCI-P3

Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GRAM8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 Operating system realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 CamerasRear:

– Sony IMX682 64 MP 26mm f / 1.8 Sony 64MP

– 8 MP Ultra wide angle

– 2 MP macro

Frontal:– 16 MP f / 2.5 Battery 4,500 mAh

65W Super Dart Charge Others Fingerprint reader

USB Type C

GPS Dual frequency

The realme GT features a design something different than other models of the brand, especially in the case of the vegan leather trim, available in yellow and red colors.

It also has a black glass strip In the back. If you prefer the glass finish, it is possible to choose in two different shades of blue.

The rear of the terminal also houses the triple camera system, led by a 64 megapixel resolution Sony camera, combined with an 8 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The front is occupied by a large 6.43-inch diagonal screen based on AMOLED technology, with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and capable of covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. The panel is perforated to accommodate a 16 megapixel resolution camera.

Everything is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, combined with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, plus a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with 65W load and realme UI 2.0 as the operating system.

Realme GT 5G price in Spain and where to buy it

The realme GT 5G arrives in Spain at a official price of 449 euros in the case of the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For its part, the version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage comes to 599 euros.

However, the two models can be buy cheaper thanks to a series of special offers available from the day of their sale on June 21. During the first two days, prices will be 369 and 499 euros depending on the chosen configuration.

