The Realme GT 5G and Narzo 30 5G will be the first models of their lines to make the jump to the European market in a few weeks Technology

The European market will shortly receive two new mobile lines created by Realme. The brand has decided that the GT and Narzo series will leave the Asian borders to reach international stores.

In the last few months we have been waiting for two new series of smartphones that Realme has been presenting at home. The GT and Narzo mobiles promise very good value for money so their arrival in Europe is very interesting news for those who are looking for a new quality mobile.

The GSMArena website suggests the launch of these mobiles shortly and He has confirmed it to me, but without providing much more information. The mystery remains until the release date becomes official.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G It seems to be the first to set foot on European soil, in a few days too. May 25 will be exclusively for sale on AliExpress, online store that has published two promotional posters to celebrate the announcement. It is not the first to arrive technically, but it is the one that does it under this name, the Narzo 20 ended up selling as Realme 7i here.

In June it would be the turn of the Realme GT 5G which will also be sold exclusively with AliExpress. Not all the characteristics of both models have been confirmed, although the latter was released recently in China and has a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging.

It is possible that the company version in some aspect the qualities of these models to take them to Europe, but not so much as to change its focus on the power and performance of the device. For example, the Narzo 30 5G, surely it is an improved version of the Realme 8 5G that we recently analyzed and that stood out for its cameras, processor and 90Hz screen. It is a very competent mid-range model that it was launched for 199 euros.

The GT 5G, for its part, has slightly higher qualities in its version in China with a 64MP main camera, UFS 3.1 storage and WiFi 6 among other. It was presented in Asia from 350 euros to change.

Next week we will learn about all the qualities of these first two models that debut lines in Europe and we will check if the price is similar to that proposed by the brand in other markets, to continue competing strongly in this market so full of proposals.