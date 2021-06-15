The realme catalog grows in Spain: the realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro watches, and the TechLife robot vacuum cleaner arrive | Technology

Today the great realme event took place to present its new products for the European market. The realme GT has been the protagonist, but it has shared the stage with other devices that arrive in the brand’s catalog: the realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatches, and the TechLife robot vacuum cleaner.

The Chinese brand realme today held a great event to present the realme GT, the long-awaited flagship killer that promises to offer users good performance and attractive design at a groundbreaking price.

But the smartphone will not arrive in Spain alone, but will do so accompanied by three other new products: the realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatches, and the realme TechLife robot vacuum.

The manufacturer is following in the footsteps of Xiaomi in terms of catalog diversification. The brand not only focuses on the manufacture of smartphones, but also relies on other devices to offer users a comprehensive ecosystem.

Really explain to me that this is part of your strategy for AIoT 1 + 5 + T, in which 1 is the mobile, center of the ecosystem; 5 are the key categories for the products, including TWS headphones, wearables, TV, smart speakers and portable; and the T is TechLife, the brand’s open AIoT platform.

Pay attention because below we will tell you in detail the characteristics of the realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro watches and the TechLife robot vacuum cleaner, as well as their availability and price in Spain.

Realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro: 90 sports modes and great autonomy

The Chinese brand presented its new smart watches a few weeks ago in the Asian market. We are talking about realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro, two smartwatches that stand out for bringing together the features that users demand at a very reasonable price.

The two brothers share many characteristics although they also have some differences. Compared to its predecessor, the realme Watch 2 offers optimized sports tracking, going from the original 16 modes to the current 90 modes, which include popular disciplines such as golf, strength training, dance, or yoga.

Smartwatch with integrated GPS, SpO2 blood oxygen measurement and up to 90 sports modes. It has a 1.75-inch screen, has IP68 water protection and offers autonomy of up to 90 days.

Autonomy is another of the points in which it has improved. Its 315 mAh battery lasts for up to 12 days of continuous use, a figure that the realme Watch 2 Pro improves even more with up to 14 days of autonomy.

At the design level, the two brothers are very similar. Despite the fact that the screen of the realme Watch 2 Pro is larger, they maintain the same proportions and aesthetic lines, without many changes compared to the previous generation. Also They share the sports and health measurement and monitoring functions, such as the SpO2 monitor, real-time heart rate sensor or the sleep monitor.

Ideal smart watch to get in shape. It has 90 sports modes and exciting health functions, such as SpO2 blood oxygen measurement and 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

One of the distinctive features of the realme Watch 2 Pro is that it has built-in GPS, allowing it to more accurately record outdoor sports.

Then we leave you a comparison table with the specifications of the realme Watch 2 Pro and realme Watch 2 so you can see the similarities and differences at a glance:

Specifications Realme Watch 2 Realme Watch 2 Pro 1.4 “LCD Display | 320 x 320 px | 600 nits 1.75” | 320 x 385 px | 30 Hz | 600 nits Sensors Accelerometer, heart rate sensor, SpO2 Accelerometer, heart rate sensor, SpO2 Battery 315 mAh, up to 12 days of autonomy 390 mAh, up to 14 days of autonomy Functions 24h heart rate monitoring, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sedentary reminder, reminder hydration, pedometer, calorie burned counter. 24h heart rate monitoring, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sedentary reminder, hydration reminder, pedometer, calorie burned counter. Sports modes9090 Resistance IP68 water resistance IP68 resistance to water waterCompatibilityAndroid 5.0 and later | iOS 11 or laterAndroid 5.0 and later | iOS 11 or laterDimensions and weight257.6 x 35.7 x 12.2 mm | 38 g255.2 x 38.9 x 12.65 mm | 40 g Price € 54.99 € 74.99

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, the realme robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR navigation

The third realme product that lands in Spain is the realme TechLife Vacuum, a robot vacuum cleaner that offers smart cleaning at an affordable price.

The appliance is equipped with 38 sensors and features a LiDAR smart mapping and navigation system. Thanks to this technology, it moves around the house like a fish in water, avoiding obstacles without any problem and providing optimal and precise cleaning for your floors.

It has an engine with a suction power of 3,000 Pa and it also has a scrubbing function, so that it offers you a comprehensive cleaning for your home. Its battery has a capacity of 5,200 mAh with more than enough autonomy to cover the floors throughout the house.

Robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR mapping and navigation system that offers smart and efficient cleaning in your home. Vacuum and scrub, programmable, and compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

The realme robot vacuum cleaner is fully programmable and also it is compatible with the Google assistant and Alexa, so that you can handle it by voice commands.

Price and availability in Spain of realme Watch 2, realme Watch 2 Pro and realme TechLife Vacuum

Below you can see the price and availability in Spain of the three devices:

Realme Watch 2 for 54.99 euros, on sale from June 16 on Amazon and the official website of realme. Realme Watch 2 Pro for 74.99 euros, on sale from June 16 on Amazon and the official website of realme. Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum for 299 euros, on sale from June 21 on AliExpress and the official realme website. Pre-purchase begins June 16.