The Realme 8 Pro, Watch S Pro and Buds Air 2 arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Last week Realme announced in Spain its new batch of devices, namely: a mobile (the Realme 8 Pro), a smart watch (the Realme Watch S Pro) and completely wireless headphones (the Realme Buds Air 2). However, it has not been until now that the company has put them up for sale, so we already know its official price and availability.

The Realme 8 Pro It can be purchased from now for 279 euros. The Realme Watch S Pro, meanwhile, stays at 129.99 euros and the Realme Buds Air 2, which are TWS with active noise cancellation, are priced at 49.99 euros. Next we are going to know them better.

Realme 8 Pro datasheet

Realme 8 Pro

Dimensions and weight

160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm

176 grams

Screen

6.4 inches 60 Hz

2,400 x 1080 px

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720

RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 (+ microSD)

Rear cameras

108 MP, f / 1.88, PDAF

UGA 8P, f / 2.25, 119º

2 MP macro

2 MP monochrome, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.45

Drums

4,500 mAh

Fast charge 50 W

Operating system

Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

GPS, APGS, GLONASS, BEIDOU

Others

Hi-Res Audio, on-screen fingerprint reader

Price

6 GB + 128 GB: 279 euros

8 GB + 128 GB: 299 euros

realme 8 Pro Smartphone Free, 108 MP Ultra Quad Camera, 6.4 “Top AMOLED Full Screen, 50 W SuperDart Charge, 4500 mAh Battery, Dual Sim, NFC, 6 + 128GB, Infinite Blue

A full-fledged mid-range

Both this smartphone and all the devices that Realme brings to Spain today have already been analyzed in Engadget. The Realme 8 Pro is the company’s new mid-range. It is a device that is committed to offering balanced benefits for a price less than 300 euros in all cases.

It is a device that we found really comfortable and light, which offers a good experience with the screen (although it does not have more than 60 Hz) and that hardly heats up when we use it at full capacity. It is a solvent device and it will satisfy the needs of less demanding users.

Realme Watch S Pro datasheet

REALME WATCH S PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

257.6 x 46 x 11 mm

63.5 grams

SCREEN

1.39-inch AMOLED

454 x 454 pixels

326 dpi

450 nits

Gorilla glass

STRAP

22 millimeters

152-223 mm

GEOPPOSITIONING

Integrated GPS chip

GPS

Glonass

SENSORS

Six-axis accelerometer

Heart rate sensor

BUTTONS

If two

WATERPROOF

5 ATM

DRUMS

420 mAH

Up to 14 days

REQUIREMENTS

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 9.0 or higher

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

15 sports modes

Music control

Camera control

Find phone

Blood oxygen measurement

Sleep detection

16 sports modes

PRICE

129.99 euros

realme Watch S Pro Smartwatch, AMOLED Touch Screen, 14 Days Battery Life, Dual Satellite GPS, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Blood Oxygen Monitor and Heart Rate

A simple and functional smartwatch

The Realme Watch S Pro, meanwhile, is a watch that improves the recipe seen in the company’s previous watches. It is not the most powerful smartwatch on the market nor does it pretend, but it is more than enough to keep track of our sports sessions, receive notifications on the wrist, monitor our sleep and control the heart rate and blood oxygen level.

For a relatively affordable watch, we found it to be a smartwatch with a good construction that, now, has AMOLED screen, an implementation that does not feel bad at all. Its battery reaches a week squeezing it to the maximum and can reach 14 days with more moderate use.

Realme Buds Air 2 data sheet

REALME BUDS AIR 2

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Headphones: 4.1 grams

Case: 60.3 x 57 x 24mm – 34.5 grams

DIAPHRAPHM UNIT

10 mm

CONNECTION

Bluetooth 5.2

AAC, SBC

COMPATIBILITY

Android and iOS

DRUMS

Headphones: not determined

Case: 400 mAh

AUTONOMY

Headphones: up to 4 hours with ANC

Case: up to 25 hours without ANC

CHARGING THE CASE

USB type C

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Google Fast Pair

Gesture control

Position detection

IPX5

Active noise cancellation (25 dB)

Call noise cancellation

Fast charge

PRICE

49.99 euros

Realme Buds Air 2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones White

ANC for less than 50 euros

And finally, the Realme Buds Air 2. They are completely wireless headphones that manage to carry the active noise cancellation at the lowest price ranges. It is not often that 50 euro headphones have this function and Realme has managed to implement it. It is not the best on the market, but it is good enough to cancel out external noise.

In their favor, it must be said that they offer a balanced sound and that they are surprisingly comfortable. The battery is correct without being the highest on the market and the latency is negligible. They are correct headphones and an alternative to consider for 50 euros.

Price and availability of the Realme 8 Pro, Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Buds Air 2

As we indicated previously, the three new Realme devices can be purchased from now on. The prices are as follows:

realme 8 Pro Smartphone Free, 108 MP Ultra Quad Camera, 6.4 “Top AMOLED Full Screen, 50 W SuperDart Charge, 4500 mAh Battery, Dual Sim, NFC, 6 + 128GB, Infinite Blue

realme Watch S Pro Smartwatch, AMOLED Touch Screen, 14 Days Battery Life, Dual Satellite GPS, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Blood Oxygen Monitor and Heart Rate

Realme Buds Air 2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones White