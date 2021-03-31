The Realme 8 Pro, Watch S Pro and Buds Air 2 arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Last week Realme announced in Spain its new batch of devices, namely: a mobile (the Realme 8 Pro), a smart watch (the Realme Watch S Pro) and completely wireless headphones (the Realme Buds Air 2). However, it has not been until now that the company has put them up for sale, so we already know its official price and availability.
The Realme 8 Pro It can be purchased from now for 279 euros. The Realme Watch S Pro, meanwhile, stays at 129.99 euros and the Realme Buds Air 2, which are TWS with active noise cancellation, are priced at 49.99 euros. Next we are going to know them better.
Realme 8 Pro datasheet
Realme 8 Pro
Dimensions and weight
160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
176 grams
Screen
6.4 inches 60 Hz
2,400 x 1080 px
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720
RAM
6/8 GB LPDDR4X
Storage
128 GB UFS 2.1 (+ microSD)
Rear cameras
108 MP, f / 1.88, PDAF
UGA 8P, f / 2.25, 119º
2 MP macro
2 MP monochrome, f / 2.4
Frontal camera
16 MP, f / 2.45
Drums
4,500 mAh
Fast charge 50 W
Operating system
Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0
Connectivity
WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
GPS, APGS, GLONASS, BEIDOU
Others
Hi-Res Audio, on-screen fingerprint reader
Price
6 GB + 128 GB: 279 euros
8 GB + 128 GB: 299 euros
A full-fledged mid-range
Both this smartphone and all the devices that Realme brings to Spain today have already been analyzed in Engadget. The Realme 8 Pro is the company’s new mid-range. It is a device that is committed to offering balanced benefits for a price less than 300 euros in all cases.
It is a device that we found really comfortable and light, which offers a good experience with the screen (although it does not have more than 60 Hz) and that hardly heats up when we use it at full capacity. It is a solvent device and it will satisfy the needs of less demanding users.
Realme Watch S Pro datasheet
REALME WATCH S PRO
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
257.6 x 46 x 11 mm
63.5 grams
SCREEN
1.39-inch AMOLED
454 x 454 pixels
326 dpi
450 nits
Gorilla glass
STRAP
22 millimeters
152-223 mm
GEOPPOSITIONING
Integrated GPS chip
GPS
Glonass
SENSORS
Six-axis accelerometer
Heart rate sensor
BUTTONS
If two
WATERPROOF
5 ATM
DRUMS
420 mAH
Up to 14 days
REQUIREMENTS
Android 5.0 or higher
iOS 9.0 or higher
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.0
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
15 sports modes
Music control
Camera control
Find phone
Blood oxygen measurement
Sleep detection
16 sports modes
PRICE
129.99 euros
A simple and functional smartwatch
The Realme Watch S Pro, meanwhile, is a watch that improves the recipe seen in the company’s previous watches. It is not the most powerful smartwatch on the market nor does it pretend, but it is more than enough to keep track of our sports sessions, receive notifications on the wrist, monitor our sleep and control the heart rate and blood oxygen level.
For a relatively affordable watch, we found it to be a smartwatch with a good construction that, now, has AMOLED screen, an implementation that does not feel bad at all. Its battery reaches a week squeezing it to the maximum and can reach 14 days with more moderate use.
Realme Buds Air 2 data sheet
REALME BUDS AIR 2
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Headphones: 4.1 grams
Case: 60.3 x 57 x 24mm – 34.5 grams
DIAPHRAPHM UNIT
10 mm
CONNECTION
Bluetooth 5.2
AAC, SBC
COMPATIBILITY
Android and iOS
DRUMS
Headphones: not determined
Case: 400 mAh
AUTONOMY
Headphones: up to 4 hours with ANC
Case: up to 25 hours without ANC
CHARGING THE CASE
USB type C
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Google Fast Pair
Gesture control
Position detection
IPX5
Active noise cancellation (25 dB)
Call noise cancellation
Fast charge
PRICE
49.99 euros
ANC for less than 50 euros
And finally, the Realme Buds Air 2. They are completely wireless headphones that manage to carry the active noise cancellation at the lowest price ranges. It is not often that 50 euro headphones have this function and Realme has managed to implement it. It is not the best on the market, but it is good enough to cancel out external noise.
In their favor, it must be said that they offer a balanced sound and that they are surprisingly comfortable. The battery is correct without being the highest on the market and the latency is negligible. They are correct headphones and an alternative to consider for 50 euros.
Price and availability of the Realme 8 Pro, Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Buds Air 2
As we indicated previously, the three new Realme devices can be purchased from now on. The prices are as follows:
