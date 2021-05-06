The realme 8 Pro plummets to 217 euros in AliExpress

Mobile

Get the realme smartphone and do not pay too much, it is a success.

You can take one of the best realme mid-range at a discount. The realme 8 Pro is at your fingertips for only 217 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon SAVINGSES13 to get you the best price.

The realme device is close to 200 euros.

Buy the realme 8 Pro at the best price

The realme smartphone incorporates a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 50W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Realme

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all