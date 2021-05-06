The realme 8 Pro plummets to 217 euros in AliExpress

Get the realme smartphone and do not pay too much, it is a success.

You can take one of the best realme mid-range at a discount. The realme 8 Pro is at your fingertips for only 217 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon SAVINGSES13 to get you the best price.

Buy the realme 8 Pro at the best price

The realme smartphone incorporates a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 50W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

