The realme 8 Pro falls below 200 euros on AliExpress

The realme smartphone continues to drop in price, you have a good opportunity before you.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer the realme 8 Pro is at your fingertips for less than 200 euros. We speak in its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will not have to pay anything for shipping.

Buy on AliExpress: realme 8 Pro

Buy the realme 8 Pro at the best price

The realme terminal has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh. For less than 200 euros it is one of the purchases of the moment.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charge 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC Buy on AliExpress: realme 8 Pro

If you want to take a look at more offers …

The cheapest OnePlus smartphone throws its price on AliExpress

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Realme

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all