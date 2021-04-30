The realme 8 Pro collapses and can be yours for 211 euros

The realme smartphone drops its price in one of the AliExpress offers.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer the realme 8 Pro is at your fingertips for just over 200 euros. We speak in its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon RADARCUPON13.

Buy the realme 8 Pro at the best price

The realme smartphone arrives with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charge 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

