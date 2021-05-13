The realme 8 5G arrives in Spain: price and where to buy

The new realme 8 5G lands in Spain at a price of 179 euros. But it does not come alone.

Realme has announced the arrival in Spain of its mid-range mobile with 5G most recent, the realme 8 5G. The smartphone, which was announced at the beginning of the month with the realme 8, arrives to succeed the realme 7 5G based on improved features and some other interesting additions, but maintaining a reduced price what makes him one of the cheapest 5G mobiles on the market.

And it is that, during its first days on the market, the realme 8 5G can be bought at a price of 179 euros. However, only a few people will be able to take advantage of this reduced price.

realme 8 5G in Spain, all the information

realme 8 5G Specifications Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

185 grams Screen 6.5 inch IPS

90 Hz

Full HD +

600 nits of brightness

405 ppi Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 5GRAM4 / 8 GB LPDDR4x Operating system realme UI based on Android 11 Storage 128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 1 TB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8

Macro camera

B&W portrait camera

Lead: 16 MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC,

The realme 8 5G stands out mainly for having the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a chip with integrated 5G that we have also seen in other similarly priced models, such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G that we recently reviewed.

Accompany him 4 or 6 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 or 128 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD.

Compared to the previous version, the realme 8 5G also cut in some aspectsThe most striking being the case of the screen. And, if the realme 7 5G had a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, this model maintains the diagonal, but reduces its refresh rate to 90 hertz.

Realme 8 5G price in Spain and where to buy

The realme 8 5G goes on sale in Spain on May 18. It can be purchased in two versions, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage **, or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Each of them will have a different price:

realme 8 5G 4/64 GB: 229 eurosrealme 8 5G 6/128 GB: 249 euros

During their first days on sale, and until May 20, both models can be purchased at a reduced price of 179 and 229 euros respectively.

The realme Buds Q2 also land in Spain for less than 30 euros

But the realme 8 5G is not the only product launched by the Chinese company in Spain today. The brand has taken the opportunity to make official the arrival of its new low-priced fully wireless earbuds, the Buds Q2.

We talk about some low end headphones that stand out for their autonomy, up to 20 hours of total playback thanks to the charging case.

The realme Buds Q2 go on sale on May 18 for a price of 29.99 euros, and are available in blue and black.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Realme

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all