The realme 7 Pro collapses and can be yours for only 202 euros

Get the realme smartphone and do not pay too much, it is a success.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can get the realme 7 Pro for just over 200 euros. It could not be otherwise, we speak in its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The realme smartphone has a panel Super AMOLED, one of the processors Snapdragon from Qualcomm, 4 cameras and a battery that enjoys a very powerful fast charge. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the realme 7 Pro at the best price

The Chinese device incorporates a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 7 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh. You won’t have to wait for it to regain energy thanks to its impressive 65W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

