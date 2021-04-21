The realme 7 already costs less than 170 euros on Amazon

Do not pay too much for the realme smartphone and get a very good experience.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the realme 7 and pay less than 170 euros. We are not talking about the basic version of the Chinese device, but the one that arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

realme 7, review: this is the most powerful mid-range gaming phone

The realme smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate for fluidity and speed, it’s really nice on a day-to-day basis. Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s gaming processors, the Helio G95. It also has 4 cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh, What else are you going to ask for for less than 170 euros?

MediaTek Helio G95 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ Super IPS screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

