Within the realme mid-range, the Realme 6 family is their currently. The first members to reach it were the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, and then it was the turn of the Realme 6i, somewhat more modest in features and price than its older brothers.

The last member to join it is Realme 6s, which was introduced in late May and which now lands on the market. This model, which shares most of the features with the Realme 6, except for the maximum resolution of its quad rear camera, is now available for purchase in Spain at a price of less than 200 euros.

Realme 6s price and availability

As announced in its presentation, and once the reservation period has ended, the new Realme 6s is available from today on the Realme official website, although it can also be purchased exclusively at Carrefour from June 23.

It will be marketed to a price of 199 euros And in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. It comes in two different colors: Eclipse Black (black) Lunar White (white).

High-level performance

The Realme 6s inherits from the Realme 6 its 6.5-inch perforated LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20: 9 aspect ratio and 60 or 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it has the Mediatek Helio G90T processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage.

For power, the Realme 6s includes the same 4,300 mAh battery as its big brother and offers support for 30W fast charge, so that it is able to fully recharge in 1 hour. As an operating system, it comes with Android 10 under the new Realme UI layer.

It also has a quad rear camera consisting of a 48MP Samsung GW1 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with a 119-degree field of view, a 2 MP black-and-white portrait lens, and a fourth 2 MP sensor for macro photography. The front camera includes a single 16 MP sensor.

Realme 6s technical sheet

REALME 6s

SCREEN

6.5 inches (20: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 90 Hz

PROCESSOR

Helium G90T

RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

64GB UFS 2.1 + microSD

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Realme UI

REAR CAMERA

48 MP Samsung GW1 f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.3 Wide angle (119 °)

2 MP f / 2.4 B / W Portrait

2 MP f / 2.4 Macro (4 cm)

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader, facial recognition

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

191 g

PRICE

199 euros

