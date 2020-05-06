         The Realme 6 Pro arrives in Spain: official price and availability

After the usual trickle of rumors and leaks, the Chinese company officially presented in early March its new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, two mid-range models with gaming processors and 90 Hz displays. Soon after, the family welcomed a new member, the Realme 6i, somewhat more modest in features and price than its older siblings.

Curiously, at first, the brand announced the arrival in Spain of Realme 6 and Realme 6i, but company sources exclusively confirmed to us that the Pro model would also land in our country. Today, finally, in a streaming event, it has already been revealed which day will go on sale and at what price it will.

Realme 6 Pro price and availability

As confirmed by the company itself, the Realme 6 Pro arrives in Spain at a official price of 329 euros in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme’s new phone comes in two different colors, Lightning Blue and Lightning Red, and goes on sale from today at 11:00 in the morning in all official distributors such as Amazon, Fnac, Media Markt, PcComponentes and Phone House.

Gamer heart and six cameras in total

The Realme 6 Pro includes a 6.6-inch screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to the brand, it makes use of the front of 90.6% thanks to an elongated perforation where the double front camera is housed, which features a 16MP Sony IMX 471 main sensor and an 8MP (105 degree) wide angle.

The brain of the Realme 6 Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor, which is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage expandable with a micro SD card. As an operating system, it brings the manufacturer’s custom layer Realme UI based on Android 10, and to be powered, it has a 4,300 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

The rear camera, meanwhile, mounts a 64MP Samsung GW1 main sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide-angle with a 119-degree field of view, and a fourth 2 MP sensor for macro photography that allows images to be captured at a distance of 4 cm. Its most important features are completed with a side fingerprint sensor and a Hi-res sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Realme 6 Pro datasheet

REALME 6 PRO

SCREEN

6.6 inches (90.6%)

Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 720G

RAM

8GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

128GB UFS 2.1 + micro SD

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Realme UI

REAR CAMERA

64 MP f / 1.8

12 MP 2x telephoto

8 MP f / 2.3 wide angle

2 MP macro

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.1

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

DRUMS

4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader on the side

Dolby Atmos

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

202 g

PRICE

329 euros

