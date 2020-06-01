Although we have always considered Xiaomi as one of the firms with the best value for money, the truth is that the Chinese firm has long since emerged as a tough competitor. We talk nothing more and nothing less than realme.

Because the Chinese firm also has earned the affection of thousands of users in a deserved way. Very interesting smartphones and at prices for all budgets with which to conquer the low and / or medium range. It is the case of the phone that we bring you below, one of the best devices we can buy for just 155 euros.

If you have 155 euros, you have a realme 5 with Android 10

Realme 5

Specifications

Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3mm

Weight198 grams

Display: 6.5 inch HD + screen with water drop shaped notch



Pixel Density 720 × 1600 Pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor

RAM3 / 4 GB

Operating systemColorOS 6 based on Android 10

Storage 32/65/128 GB, expandable by microSD cards up to 512 GB

Cameras: Configuration of four rear cameras consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel rear camera. On the front, a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Battery 5000 mAh

Others Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB charging port, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, two colors: blue and purple

We already said this in our complete analysis of Realme 5. The Realme 5 becomes one of the best entry-level smartphones, and offers four rear cameras with good image quality, a modern design and a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

And is not for less. In addition to having a fairly competent processor for the input range, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, we find a 5,000 mAh battery as well as four rear cameras Consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. As you can see a fairly balanced device.

The weakest point of this device was that it barely had Android 9, although this is something that has been solved today. As we can read in a statement from the same realme, the asian company has started updating its realme 5 and realme 5s to Android 10, so that over the next few days this more than interesting device will finally have all the improvements and benefits of the new version of the Google operating system.

But we have not yet talked about one of the main attractions of this device beyond its autonomy, its four cameras or that it finally has Android 10. We refer to its price. Since for only 155 euros we can get realme 5. A super price for one of the hottest phones today, perfect for anyone who wants a great phone and doesn’t want to spend a lot of money.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

