the reality is that (for now) they are going at 50 km / h

Elon Musk sold us the idea of ​​a revolutionary and futuristic tunnel to be built in Las Vegas. It would be built by his company The Boring Company, and it would allow 4,400 people to commute every hour in cars that would go 240 km / h thanks to a unique system on which they would be suspended.

The reality, at least for the moment, is very different. Various media were invited to test the tunnel, and they verified how the tunnel it had very little revolutionary: the cars were going at 50 km / h and the capacity dropped to 1,200 people per hour. Of course: there are cool and futuristic lights inside.

A boring tunnel

The tunnel is a loop that passes under the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). It measures 2.73 km and has three stops, and a few days ago Musk invited various media to take a first look at the operation of this alternative to ground transportation.

Footage of what it looks like when a @Tesla is traveling through the @ boringcompany’s Convention Center Loop. #vegas #boringcompany pic.twitter.com/ph1DJoTYBi – Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 9, 2021

The tunnel, which has cost 52.5 million dollars, has been criticized by various media that have highlighted how Musk’s promises have not been kept, at least for now.

For starters, documents obtained by TechCrunch in October revealed how transport capacity dropped from the promised 4,400 passengers per hour to 1,200 due to fire regulations.

It is also assumed that the tunnel was going to be covered by Tesla cars with a large capacity and that they were also going to be autonomous on that route, but in that test the cars were Conventional Tesla with a driver at the controls.

Here’s what the @boringcompany Convention Center loop looks like when the @Tesla is going about 40 mph. Trip is from the Central Station to the South Station. #vegas #BoringCompany #elonmusk 🎥 @LVCVA pic.twitter.com/CREkLc7LKO – Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 16, 2021

Steve Hill, from the LVCC, indicated that “the pandemic is not the time to increase vapacity”, and revealed that the available fleet initially it is 11 cars, but it is expected that they will expand it to 35 vehicles and that in the future 60 will circulate through that tunnel.

Another disappointment was in the speed of these vehicles, which theoretically could circulate at 240 km / h but in reality they will do so much more slowly and will go to a maximum speed of 50 km / h.

A parade of @Tesla cars underneath the @LVCVA convention center. We get a first look at the underground transportation system. We’ll go for a ride at 11 @ News3LV pic.twitter.com/toqpWvRbiD – Jeff Gillan (@ jgillanNews3LV) April 9, 2021

For some of the invited media the tunnel “is nothing more than a really expensive hole in which humans drive cars quite slowly.” Others criticized the effect of exaggerated lights that made the tunnel look more like a disco than anything else.

The tunnel is expected to go into real operation next June, and The Boring Company aims to expand the tunnel with stops that go to the airport and the city center, for example. There are also negotiations for build a similar tunnel in Miami, but it may be that in view of the results the proposal is left alone in that.

Via | Business Insider