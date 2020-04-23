The festival “One World: Together at Home”Started as a small idea of ​​the World Health Organization (WHO) and the NGO Global Citizen to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus, in which there was much hope but not an expectation of the magnitudes reached by the world event that managed to gather more than 100 artistic collaborators and nearly USD 127,000,000.

It was three weeks ago when the WHO and the United Nations contacted Global Citizen to create a concept capable of carrying messages of encouragement against COVID-19. In a short time, this movement was joined by Lady Gaga, who helped to establish contacts with other artists and promote the global concert broadcast last weekend.

But even though the international project had a great acceptance and the collaboration of nearly 200 artists, the logistics of the “One World: Together at Home”It was complicated by the relevance it acquired in such a short time.

“The most difficult but also the most interesting opportunity, It was how we did all this in such a short time and from our homes. We generally do face-to-face festivals, so training the artists to send high-quality videos, making team meetings of more than 20 people by videoconference, adapting to the conditions of the COVID-19 and the short time we had to prepare it was the most difficult, but also what made it possible, “he confessed to Infobae Mexico, Cristina Gneneco, Deputy Director of Goblal Citizen Mexico.

The specialist in mass and face-to-face events explained to this publishing house that It normally takes them six months to mount festivals of this magnitude, but this time they were benefited by the solidarity of all the participants and They achieved their goal in less than three weeks.

“The contracts with the artists, which we had almost 200 participants, normally take six months; but this time it took us two or three days ”, he mentioned about the global movement never seen before and that has the purpose of asking for collective actions to support the efforts against the coronavirus and protect the most vulnerable communities before the pandemic.

“What we have seen is that international cooperation is more important than ever, that in the face of global crises we are going to achieve global solutions and we have to unite. I believe the world saw an opportunity to join together to do what it takes against the coronavirus. It was the pandemic and the conditions that brought the world together to act“Added Gneneco.

The “One World: Together at Home“It was a humanitarian aid event never seen before because it used different logistics and remote presentations, but also because it reached extraordinary levels:” The expectation was to reach many people and distribute these coronavirus messages, but we never imagined that it would come. to be something as great as it really was. Artists, corporations, foundations came and wanted to be a part, and they committed to doing amazing things. And so it grew, so it exceeded our expectations. ”

The result of this global reach was seen in 175 countries thanks to 70 global broadcast networks and nine digital platforms, whose efforts still continue with the integration of other Latino artists such as Paty Cantú, Camilo, Oriana Sabatini, Soledad Pastorutti and Vesta Lugg.

The Deputy Director of Goblal Citizen Mexico mentioned that after the festival aid began to be distributed. The WHO solidarity fund for COVID-19 received USD 55,000,000 and USD 72,800,000 went to regional and local efforts worldwide for this fight; They will also benefit more than 100 local organizations.

It was the WHO itself that with these resources acquired 700,000 surgical masks, 51,000 N95 masks, 727,000 gloves, 85,000 gowns, almost 14,000 glasses and more than 20,000 face shields; It has also supplied 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 120 countries, distributed as follows: 39 in Africa, 20 in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and 29 in the Americas.

Aid for Mexico and Latin America is yet to come. Cristina Gneneco, Deputy Director of Goblal Citizen in the country, explained that Channels to promote actions in this area of ​​the planet are analyzed, where more artists from the region will be included.

Although the initiative “One World: Together at Home”It was to raise funds, the society can still collaborate to distribute different messages of encouragement against the coronavirus through social networks, where the public reacted positively.

The complete list of artists who participated

ADAM LAMBERT • ALICIA KEYS • AMY POEHLER • ANDRA DAY • ANDREA BOCELLI • ANGÈLE • ANITTA • ANNIE LENNOX • AWKWAFINA • BECKY G • BECKY LYNCH • BEN PLATT • BILLIE EILISH • BILLY JOE ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG BRIDGET MOYNAHAN • CAMILA CABELLO • CASSPER NYOVEST • CELINE DION • CHARLIE PUTH • CHRIS MARTIN • CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS • COMMON • CONNIE BRITTON • DANAI GURIRA • DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • ELLIE GOULDING • ELTON JOHN • ERIN RICHARDS • FINNEAS • HEIDI KLUM • HENRY GOLDING • HOZIER • HUSSAIN AL JASSMI • IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA • J BALVIN • JACK BLACK • JACK JOHNSON • JACKY CHEUNG • JAMEELA JAMIL • JASON JASIL JENNIFER LOPEZ • JESS GLYNNE • JESSIE J • JESSIE REYEZ • JIMMY FALLON • JIMMY KIMMEL • JOHN LEGEND • JUANES • KACEY MUSGRAVES • KEI TH URBAN • KERRY WASHINGTON • KESHA • THE KILLERS • LADY ANTEBELLUM • LADY GAGA • LANG LANG • LESLIE ODOM JR. • LEWIS HAMILTON • LIAM PAYNE • LILI REINHART • LILLY SINGH • LINDSEY VONN • LISA MISHRA • LIZZO • LL COOL J • LOLA LENNOX • LUIS FONSI • LUPITA NYONG’O • MALUMA • MAREN MORRIS • MATT BOMER • MATTHEW MCCONA MICHAEL BUBLÉ • MILKY CHANCE • NATTI NATASHA • NIALL HORAN • NOMZAMO MBATHA • OPRAH WINFREY • PAUL MCCARTNEY • PHARRELL WILLIAMS • PIERCE BROSNAN • PK SUBBAN • PICTURE THIS • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS • RITA ORA • THE ROLLING STONES • SAM HEUGHAN • SAM SMITH • SAMUEL L JACKSON • SARAH JESSICA PARKER • SASHA BANKS • SEBASTIÁN YATRA • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAWN CANDY • SHERO TUKKER • STEPHEN COLBERT • STEVIE WONDER • SUPERM • TAYLOR SWIFT • TIM GUNN • USHER • VISHAL MISHRA • XAVIER WOODS • ZUCCHERO