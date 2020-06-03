We really don’t need any expert study to confirm that the prices of the most leading mobiles in the market point up for a long time, and that is that this almost infinite escalation has opened innumerable debates not yet closed on this hypothetical price bubble of the smartphones that many have taken to satiety.

In any case, and taking into account the fact that all manufacturers have followed this escalation of costs, the best thing is not to speculate but wonder why these prices go up and if there really is any reason to explain it convincingly, and that is that at this rate the mobiles will eventually reach up to 2,000 euros seen the events, and without necessarily having to be folding terminals or excessively innovative.

And yes, a Galaxy Fold costs 2,020 euros but offers the latest technology, making it clear in advance that being an early bird has a high price. The real problem is not that, but the ceiling in prices of 1,000 euros that we thought was excessive a few months ago is today the floor for some leading ranges such as the iPhone 11 or the Galaxy S20, also reaching these prices firms such as Xiaomi or OnePlus, which would once be unthinkable above that psychological barrier.

And then then, Is there any logical reason to explain the superlative prices of the latest generation smartphones? According to some media, it seems so, and we are going to analyze it in detail to see if we can all convince ourselves that this rise is something that we must accept, because a mobile phone of 100 euros does not do the same as one of 1,000… Do you follow us analyze it?

If the psychological barrier of 1,000 euros is already the ground in prices of leading ranges such as the iPhone or the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note, and if Xiaomi or OnePlus also rise to prices of this caliber … Some (realistic) reason must have been !

We recommend you | The crash of the mobile market: smartphone sales suffer their biggest drop in 14 years

CEOs speak: today making a smartphone is much more expensive

Microsoft already warned us a few days ago when the hiring processes of up to 16 engineers began to finish their new Surface Duo, and that is that “to launch a mobile phone you completely need a village” of people working on the project.

There is no doubt that the complexity of the market and the smarpthones themselves has grown dramatically, because today it is no longer enough to integrate only the latest innovations in chipsets and displays, ensuring a brutal datasheet and a lot of power, but now much more work is needed in multimedia and software to differentiate themselves and add value to the terminals.

The modules of multiple cameras cost a peak, other smartphones come with mechanical systems for the front components, and AI development and proprietary functionality It also has a cost that must be taken into account.

One of the first to justify itself was Richard Yu, the CEO of HuaweiAnd it is that as he himself told us his last P40 Pro mounts for example up to seven sensors in total, with a very expensive periscope, High-frequency display and ultra-fast charging, greatly increasing the cost of production.

Asked by Wired, Yu himself publicly confirmed that they will maintain the current development of their cameras for at least two years, but it is that The camera kit built into the P40 Pro already costs more than $ 100 per phone, and that is according to Huawei a wild one only in components.

Richard Yu adds in the aforementioned interview that it is not only the camera, but also the user for more and more time with the phone and requires more autonomy, bigger screens and protection for your eyes, but you will want to carry it comfortably, so then you need a foldable phone or augmented or virtual reality, and that all these costs make manufacturers continue to lose profit margins.

Even so, from Huawei they welcome the reception of their folding Mate Xs, and that is that Despite a cost of 2,499 euros it seems that the Chinese giant is exceeding expectations he had about the expected market demand for his first smartphone of this type.

Richard Yu and Pete Lau, CEOs of Huawei and OnePlus respectively, have been wet talking about price increases and profit margins, just because of the increase in component costs

We recommend you | Why the new iPhone SE is not and cannot be the revolution that they intend to sell you

Early adoption of 5G poses many challenges

For his part Pete lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, pointed in the same direction commenting that their new OnePlus 8 have increased prices according to their production costs and even reducing profitsBecause adopting 5G connectivity with the new SA / NSA chips is very expensive and only speaking in terms of component prices.

They claim from the offices of the “Never Settle” that their problem is that 5G connectivity poses far more technical challenges than staying in 4G as Apple has done this year, as more antennas and filters need to be strategically installed in the phone adding complexity to the internal design and layout of the components. Not only that, and it is confirmed by Pete Lau that Passing the mmWave signal from the Verizon network is hugely complex, because the high frequency is too weak before any physical obstacle.

Fitting everything into a smartphone with the right size and weight like the OnePlus 8 is complicated, according to the young Chinese manufacturer, which also points out that prices throughout the supply chain have grown in recent years, from the raw materials to the 5G chips themselves and the rest of the components.

Apple is not immuneAs you will see, those days are long gone when an iPhone 6 cost $ 200 at the factory and sold for triple. The current market sets the tone with an iPhone 11 Pro Max that costs approximately $ 490 in production, and it sells from $ 1,099, lowering that commercial margin noticeably. And in case you were wondering, again the triple camera module is the most expensive in an iPhone 11 of the most performance model.

In any case from OnePlus point out that this trend will stagnate And we are close to reaching that point, when manufacturers have already finally adopted 5G as a standard and the modules and multi-lens photographic systems are more developed both in hardware and software and therefore require less R&D costs:

The price of 4G devices dropped over time, and we anticipate that with 5G the trend will be similar. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus

Claiming excellence obviously had a (high) price

Looking at the most leading mobiles on the market, it is obvious that in the last three or four years prices have not stopped growing, and although it is noted that innovation in the market has not been a necessary justification For this increase in costs, the truth is that mobiles have not stopped improving year after year.

Today we carry in our pockets authentic computers with more power and more RAM than a PC, capable of handling complex AI algorithms to search for information, adapt to our uses or get the best pictures analyzing images and auto-configuring its complex modules of multiple sensors.

The 5G connectivity It is still in its infancy and we ourselves witnessed the analysis of the Galaxy S10 5G, but its adoption is key to bring the low latency of fiber connections to smartphones and thus allow us to play with the mobile as if it were a console, or download our favorite series in 4K in an instant, something for which we also require Solid, high-capacity, high-speed memories (Some smartphones already go for the 512 GB UFS 3.0 type).

I recognize that no noticeable and conspicuous improvements as it would be to have a tablet-sized panel that folds, but we all must be participants in the logical evolution of smartphones which, in addition, are the most used device throughout the day by any of us.

The question is very clear and simple, if we are willing to pay 2,000 euros for a high-performance laptop that we are going to use for a few hours a day, how many should we be willing to pay for a mobile phone that we will use practically all day for almost everything? ?

At Andro4all | Will we ever see mobile phones of 2000 euros?

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all