Following in the wake of other European-made titles like Marianne or Dark, Netflix has once again bet on terror with Curon, a seven-episode series recounting the return of a family to a chilling town in Milan. And behind the supernatural fiction hides a real-life event that is almost as disturbing.

The protagonists of Curon are two teenage brothers who return to their hometown with their mother, without knowing the reason for that sudden feeling of longing for home. Soon, the mother disappears, and the young men will have to face a town that seems to hate everyone with the family name … and with an ancient legend that seems to come to life.

Unlike other horror or supernatural series, Curon is not looking for the easy scareInstead, it bets on a point of view that is as immersive as possible, which leads the viewer to wonder if the events narrated really could have really happened. What is real about Netflix’s new horror phenomenon?

As explained on the web thecinemaholic.com, although Curon is not based on a true story … there are elements of his plot that are. This a horror drama starts from some old local legends to create that false sense of reality. At this point, it should be noted that the story is set in a real town in Northern Italy, where a terrible event occurred.

Curon is a city located in Trentino Alto Adige, South Tyrol, which is famous for its picturesque bell tower, one of the most iconic prints in the Netflix series. The bell tower was part of a 14th century Roman church situated on an alpine slope. But in the 1950s, the authorities thought it would be the ideal place to build a dam.

The idea was that the reservoir would unify the lakes of Resia and Curon, which implied that the inhabitants of the town had to leave their homes, since water would flood the entire territory, a story that surely sounds to followers of another Netflix series , the acclaimed Ozark.

Although the inhabitants of Curon tried to avoid it, even asking the Pope for help, they did not succeed. The town was evicted, leaving only that old bell tower, which emerges above the waters, as a reminder of it.

THE LEGEND OF THE CAMPANARIO

The Curon bell tower has become a tourist attraction that receives thousands of visits a year. In winter, the waters freeze and tourists can walk on the surface of the reservoir to the tower. If you dare … of course, because the ghostly structure has sparked numerous legends in the place.

When the town of Curon was evicted before being submerged in the waters, the bells in the tower were also removed, and the bell tower lost the purpose for which it had been created. Still, legends say, that on cold winter nights you can still hear the bells ringing.

In fact, part of the tourist attraction is the many and chilling stories of not sleeping that are told about the submerged town and how those who once were its inhabitants manifest themselves.

Of course, many legends but for the moment no type of evidence or record of these alleged paranormal phenomena, nor of the alleged doppelgangers that manifest themselves after the sound of the bells. But the creators of Curon listened to the story, and knew how to adapt it with great success to score a new success in the Netflix box.