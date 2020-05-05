I have brought you a few anecdotes– I got ready to devour her on her first weekend. And what I found was the product of a dreamer who, over seven episodes presents us with an idealized image of a Hollywood that was never, using the production of a love story starring an African-American actress and written by a gay screenwriter, also African-American, titled Meg, with a woman in charge of a super-powerful study (all this unthinkable for the time) as a starting point to expose her dream of freedom. “data-reactid =” 12 “>Hollywood, the new series of Ryan Murphy for Netflix The worm has awakened by getting to know some of the stories that it portrays, magnifies or inspires for this dreamy tribute to the mecca of cinema in the late 1940s. And as an inveterate lover of the stories of old Hollywood – and of which I have brought you a few anecdotes – I prepared to devour her on her first weekend. And what I found was the product of a dreamer who, over seven episodes presents us with an idealized image of a Hollywood that was never, using the production of a love story starring an African-American actress and written by a gay screenwriter, also African-American, titled Meg, with a woman in charge of a super-powerful studio (all this unthinkable for the time) as a starting point to expose his dream of freedom.

The abuse of power, sexual harassment, machismo, racism and homophobia are present through some real victims of that cruel Hollywood, as well as other characters created for the occasion but with some inspiration from real life. Do you want to know who Peg Entwistle was? Or if agent Henry Willson existed? Was there a prostitution ring at gas stations? Well keep reading that there is much to tell.

Murphy’s series shows Henry Willson forcing his clients to engage in sexual acts, although in real life it is unknown if this facet really existed. In his successful years, his homosexuality was a secret known only to some in the industry, just like Rock Hudson, and he not only forced his actors to publicly show up with women to keep up appearances, but he did, too. Willson died of cirrhosis at the age of 67 in a Californian residence in 1978, after long struggling against alcoholism and suffering from industry distancing when it was openly revealed that he was gay. And although he was buried in a tomb without a plaque, over time someone placed a tombstone that says “creator of stars.”

He married Phyllis Gates, his agent’s secretary, and died of AIDS complications in 1985 at the age of 59 without ever publicly coming out of the closet. Undoubtedly, a very different ending to that shown by the series with an idealized version of Rock that never was, living a love story with Archie who proclaims to the four winds.

Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

More

Dorothy died in bizarre circumstances at age 42, while the Los Angeles Pathological Institute said it was from an accidental antidepressant overdose; The Los Angeles County coroner said it was from embolism.

Bustle).“data-reactid =” 75 “> While for the character of Jack, Ryan Murphy was inspired by different young rebels of the time such as Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift and James Dean (Bustle).

Dylan McDermott as Ernie (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

More

Esquire). As the word of his discretion spread, especially in the Hollywood gay community hidden from the spotlight, clients began to reach him, recruiting returned soldiers for older gentlemen (Variety) who “worked” in a caravan parked behind the station (as in the series) or in a hotel across the street. “data-reactid =” 88 “> The character is named Ernie and although he did not exist in the In real life, it is inspired by Scotty Bowers, a gas station employee who before his death confirmed in his biography that he managed a network of sexual services in Hollywood similar to the one that appears in the series. This man, who died in October 2019 at At age 96, he began to let loose on his life once the characters involved in his story had died, writing his own biography in 2012. Former Marine, who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and in World War II, began his career as a sex worker in 1946 at a Hollywood Boulevard gas station According to his published memories, the first time he sold for sex was with Walter Pidgeon, the Oscar-nominated star for How Green My Valley Was! (1941) (Esquire) By spreading the word of His discretion, especially in the Hollywood gay community hidden from the spotlight, clients began to reach him, recruiting returning soldiers for older gentlemen (Variety) who “worked” in a caravan parked behind the station (as in the series) or in a hotel across the street.

Washington Post having found “anecdotal confirmation” that most would corroborate. “data-reactid =” 89 “> Four years later he continued his profession as a bartender at elite parties, meeting all the movie mecca. George Cukor, the director of Lo that the wind took away, which also appears in the series, recruited some of its young people for its famous parties (also as the series shows.) With the arrival of the Hays code – the moral code that censured movies and the private lives of celebrities – the homosexual community had to withdraw further, finding in Bowers a service that allowed them to keep secret a condition that, if known, would end their careers. It is difficult to confirm if the stories he wrote in his biography are completely truthful given that he only names characters deceased, but journalist Matt Tyrnauer told the Washington Post that he had found “anecdotal confirmation” that most would corroborate.

Where the series is wrong is in showing Cole Porter’s wild parties, where naked young people were walking around the pool, and portraying them as if they were the Cukor parties.

Mira Sorvino as Jeanne Crandall (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

More

Her role is loosely inspired by Lana Turner, the actress who went from being MGM’s child prodigy in the 1930s to being forgotten by the studio just a decade later.

He continued to work his entire life, including in 1951 he made history as the first Asian-American star to star in a television show, although he died ten years later, at 56, of a heart attack.

Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel (Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

More

However, the series portrays Hattie (Queen Latifah) as a woman who encourages Camille to defend her rights and her place in the industry, something she insists she couldn’t do on the day she won the Oscar when segregation caused her to have to wait outside the room until it was time to receive the award.

Why should I complain about making $ 700 a week playing a maid? If I didn’t, I would make $ 7 a week as one. ” While his latest tv show, Beulah, it was canceled in Asia when the troops complained that the image of the man was being denied, he was lazy, interfering with the work of the soldiers. “data-reactid =” 150 “> But in real life, Hattie McDaniel was criticized for representing everything On the contrary, the community of African-American artists criticized her for representing stereotypes of her race in the cinema, an accusation she defended herself saying: “Why should I complain about making $ 700 a week playing a maid? Yes if he didn’t, he would earn $ 7 a week being one. ”While his latest TV show, Beulah, was canceled in Asia when troops complained that the image of the man was being perpetrated, he vaguely denied, interfering with the work of the soldiers.