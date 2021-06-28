The Real Sociedad Femenina defeats Valencia Femenino at the Antonio Puchades (1-3)

06/27/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Valencia and the Real they met in the last match of the Primera Iberdrola, which ended with a result of 1-3. The Valencia Women He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Levante Women. Regarding the visiting team, the Royal Feminine Society lost by a result of 1-4 in the previous duel against the Barcelona Women. The locals, at the end of the duel, remained in ninth place in the classification, while the Royal Feminine Society it was placed in fifth place.

The first half of the game started in a positive way for the San Sebastian team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Sarriegi shortly after starting the match, specifically in minute 2. The visiting team joined again, increasing the score thanks to Maija on the edge of the end, at 40, thus closing the first period with a 0-2 on the spotlight.

In the second half luck came for the Royal Feminine Society, which increased its distance through another as much Sarriegi, thus achieving a double in minute 79. The Valencian team reduced differences by means of a goal from Julia Aguado in the 84th minute, thus ending the match with a score of 1-3 on the scoreboard.

During the duel both teams used up all their changes. By the Valencia they entered from the bench Sandra, Julia Aguado, Alexandra, Bonsecond Y Ainhoa ​​A. replacing Carla, Jansen, Anita, Asun Y Ortiz, while changes by the Real They were Mirari uria, Toilets, Maddi, Palaces Y Claudia Fernandez, which entered through frames, Eizagirre, Ana Tejada, Itxaso Y Sarriegi.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Valencia (Esther Y Marta Carro), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this season-ending defeat, the Valencia Women he ranked ninth in the table with 44 points. The Royal Feminine Society, meanwhile, was in fifth place with 61 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetValencia Women:Noelia Gil, Pujadas, Herrero, Esther, Ortiz (Ainhoa ​​A., min.72), Torroda, Marta Carro, Asun (Bonsegundo, min.57), Carla (Sandra, min.46), Anita (Alejandra, min.57 ) and Jansen (Julia Aguado, min.46)Real Sociedad Femenina:Mariasun, Ana Tejada (Maddi, min.80), Mendoza, Nuria Rábano, Rodriguez, Itxaso (Palacios, min.80), Eizagirre (Baños, min.68), Gemma, Marcos (Mirari Uria, min.68), Maija and Sarriegi (Claudia Fernández, min.84)Stadium:Antonio PuchadesGoals:Sarriegi (0-1, min. 2), Maija (0-2, min. 40), Sarriegi (0-3, min. 79) and Julia Aguado (1-3, min. 84)